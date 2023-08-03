Apex Legends’ Resurrection trailer finally shows off Charge Rifle rework and more

The gameplay trailer for Apex Legends’ 18th season, Resurrection, brought home what has already been abundantly clear about the next season of content: It’s going to be spooky, scary, and full of Revenant. But today’s trailer also showed off a couple of exciting gameplay developments for the new season, including the long-awaited Charge Rifle rework.

The constant “pre-fire” hitscan beam is no more, replaced by a new Charge Rifle projectile beam and what looks like a charge-up mechanic as Revenant is aiming down his sights about 1:25 into the trailer. Accordingly, the gun also has a new UI touch to indicate when that charge is approaching its full capacity.

And that’s not all. Any Apex player with ears could hear the tell-tale sound of the Disruptor Rounds hop-up on an Alternator in the trailer as well. Disruptors have been attached to several care package guns in the past, but the Alternator in the trailer that appeared to have them equipped was equipped with a 1x optic, suggesting that this isn’t an overtuned weapon from the crate.

Players who hop into the new season on day one will also be greeted with the Death Dynasty collection event, which looks like a recolor-focused event that will also reward players who unlock all of the event’s cosmetics with a new twist on Revenant’s scythe Heirloom, the Dead Man’s Curve, reborn into the Death Grip. As was previously confirmed by Respawn, the new Revenant will be free for all players in season 18.

This will all meet up with new Mixtape maps on Broken Moon, what will undoubtedly be further weapon changes and balance adjustments, the promise of tweaks to the ranked system, and more. It’s all waiting for Apex players when Resurrection drops on Aug. 8.

