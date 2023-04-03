Apex Legends players beg Respawn to make April Fools’ event a returning mode

April Fools’ is usually a fun day for online gamers, with unexpected and unique changes brought to their favorite games for a day. It was the case once again in Apex Legends, and the event was so successful players can’t get enough of it.

In a Reddit thread that quickly gained traction, players have been begging Respawn Entertainment to make April Fools’ Day a limited-time mode (LTM) rather than introducing it only for a day.

Many complained they weren’t able to test it out at all due to being busy on April 1, while others argued it was one of the most entertaining modes to ever be available on Apex.

“Many people didn’t get time to try out all the awesome new guns because of work or school etc,” wrote the thread’s author. “Why put so much effort for a mode that’s only available for one day. It would be so damn good if it was like a week or so.”

Related: The Prowler SMG has been hit with a serious ADS bug in Apex, but dang it looks cool

Countless threads sharing players’ funniest moments in the game mode surfaced on Reddit, showing overwhelming positive feedback on the April Fools’ Day event from the community.

Players praised Respawn Entertainment for jokes on the different Mozambique versions available in the event, which each featured unique tweaks. The Ol’Nessie, for example, shot small Nessie plushies that would chase enemies and deal a few damage. It was a returning feature from the previous year. Players sometimes spent the whole game looking for an Ol’Nessie, transforming weapons per dozens in the lobby.

The Mozambeam, another version which could be obtained from Energy ammo, read “Stop asking for Havoc select fire, just let it go,” referring to a running gag in the community.

Others shared their most game-breaking moves when removing ziplines, which could be done using one simple button. This other tweak offered tons of strategic opportunities to perform mind-blowing plays and change the tide of seemingly lost fights.

The April Fools’ Day brought elements that gave a funny twist to the game, but also more interesting to play from a strategic and playstyle perspective. It’s still unclear whether the developer will consider adding it to the pool of LTM or if players will have to wait for a year before heading to the chaotic game mode once again.

Meanwhile, players can still get some exclusive skins and discover the limited game mode of the Sun Squad Collection Event, which will leave the game on April 11.