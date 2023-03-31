The Prowler SMG has been hit with a serious ADS bug in Apex, but dang it looks cool

The Prowler has been one of the better weapons in Apex Legends for a while now. Its ability to devastate opponents in close-range battles makes it a trusty SMG. It looks neat too with its stubby appearance, especially when paired with a stylish cosmetic, and because of its size, aiming down the sights doesn’t take up too much of the screen.

Due to a bizarre new visual bug that happens when aiming down the sights while crouching, however, it looks cooler than ever, and those affected by it probably feel like the coolest version of themselves, too.

Essentially, what happens is the player’s character holds it using a side grip, a technique in which the weapon is rotated at about 90 degrees and held horizontally.

While it is an awful technique in terms of practicality and precision, it was popularized due to how cool it looks in film and television, as well as hip-hop culture, tracing back to the 1990s.

Now, thanks to the visual bug, Apex players can embrace their inner gangster and feel cool, too.

“Respawn just wanted to add an option for shooting your guns gangsta style for all the brothers out there who want to fire off with a little style,” said one player. “Totally intentional. It’s how a true G holds a Prowler,” said another.

But while some see the humor in it, others have found it to be incredibly frustrating and distracting to the point where it’s driving them insane and costing them wins. As with most visual bugs, it’s only a matter of time before the devs fix it. In the meantime, those who enjoy how cool it makes them feel will keep making the most of the glitched Prowler pose.