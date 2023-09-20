Apex Legends players are sure that new Rampart buff will see her top the meta

The new Harbingers event arrived in Apex Legends on Sept. 19, bringing new content and a few balance changes. Rampart wasn’t affected too much, but players think it’ll be enough to finally bring her to the forefront of the meta.

Rampart has been in a weird place since her release due to her lack of mobility, and despite many attempts from the developer to buff her abilities, she’s still among the least-picked legends in Apex.

The Harbingers event has brought a reduction in her Amped Cover’s placement time from three seconds to two, and she now remains “in placement mode” after deploying one, further reducing the delay between several cover deployments.

In a popular Reddit thread from Sept. 19, shared shortly after the event went live, a player showed what the deployment of her covers looked like after those buffs, and they were significantly sped up.

“As a rampart main I’m so happy…. But now everyone is gonna play her,” wrote the top-voted comment. Many mains expressed concerns over seeing her in every game after this since she’s seen as an underdog pick for the time being.

On the other side, Rampart also has counters, as players pointed out. “As a Mad Maggie main I love going up against Rampart. I hope the servers are flooded with them,” wrote a user, echoing other comments.

As the update was only released on Sept. 19, there’s still some time to wait before seeing whether Rampart will finally shine in the spotlight. As players mentioned, those buffs will be significant to help her react faster in tight situations, but she also has several other weaknesses.

Currently, another strong point for her is that players aren’t accustomed to playing against the Amped Modder and can be surprised by her ability kit. If she becomes popular, it will be more challenging to surprise enemies, but it can also help players figure out more strong strategies around her.

