Apex Legends is growing more than expected, EA says

Apex Legends is growing more than developers expected, and the game will get bigger in season three, EA Games said on its first-quarter fiscal 2020 earnings call.

EA’s CEO Andrew Wilson said Apex’s season two “has outperformed” the company’s expectations “with significant growth in daily and weekly active players,” though he didn’t say how much either of these numbers changed since then.

Related: The top 3 things that need to be buffed in Apex Legends

“There will be more updates and in-game experiences in the weeks to come for season two, and season three is shaping up to be even bigger,” Wilson said. If EA is doing alongside Respawn what Epic Games does with Fortnite almost every new season, fans can expect new kinds of cosmetic items and special challenges for Apex in season three, which would help both companies to keep players engaged in the game beyond its core gameplay.

Wilson confirmed that EA is working on bringing Apex to mobile platforms, where other battle royale titles like Fortnite and PUBG are already in. A worldwide Apex mobile launch is “on course,” he said, though the company has yet to announce a release date for it or how far into its development the mobile version is.

EA also commented on the game’s first official tournament, the Apex Legends Preseason Invitational. Wilson just mentioned that 80 teams will be competing in the tournament, something players already knew since its announcement. He said EA is investing in esports because it had “great success” with its first exhibition events for Apex.

Further information about future Apex updates has yet to come, and EA was vague this time. Fans should have a better idea of what’s coming once season three start approaches, which should be sometime around September or October, if EA wants to delay it like it did with season two.