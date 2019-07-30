Electronic Arts and Respawn announce Apex Legends Preseason Invitational

Electronic Arts and Respawn Entertainment are launching the Apex Legends Preseason Invitational, an esports tournament where 80 of the best teams around the world will compete for a prize pool of $500,000.

EA and Respawn explained in a press release that the competition, which will take place in Kraków, Poland from Sept. 13 to 15, is an opportunity to expand Apex’s footprint in the competitive esports scene.

“Today we officially expand EA Competitive Gaming through the addition of Apex Legends, owner of one of the biggest game launches in history that continues to be powered today by a passionate global community,” the senior vice president and GM of the EA Competitive Gaming Division, Todd Sitrin, said. “The Apex Legends Preseason Invitational is the key next step in our esports journey.”

The double elimination tournament will start all teams in the winners bracket. Each round will assess a team’s performance, determining whether they continue in the winners bracket, drop to the losers bracket, or are eliminating completely. This process will continue until there are 20 teams left to complete for the title.

Prizes will be given out to all teams in the final 20, with first place receiving $105,000.

Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

To apply for an invitation, teams can email ApexLegendsPreseason@ea.com with their Origin ID and associated email address.

To check eligibility and read over all other tournament rules, further information can be found here.