When does Apex Legends season 3 start?

Season two of Apex Legends got off to an excellent start. Unlike the previous season, Respawn finally put its best foot forward and gave fans what they asked for.

Instead of lackluster skins and minimal content, we were met with a pleasant surprise. The season is far from over, though, and there’s still plenty of time to complete your Battle Pass and soak up all the cosmetic goodies. But what’s next for Apex and when’s the next season?

We don’t know what’s in store for the game just yet, but we do have a good idea when the next season will begin. Similar to season two, we predict that Respawn will drop tons of exciting features, skins, and challenges for the penultimate season of 2019. The official date for season three has yet to be released, but we have a few hints leading us toward an approximate month and day.

Image via Respawn Entertainment

The Apex year one roadmap says season three will start in September, but we don’t think this will be the case. Season two started on July 2, a month after it was predicted on the roadmap. If this is anything to go, an October release for season three would be a sensible prediction.

If there are any delays, just as there were the second time around, then mid or late October sounds plausible. We don’t know what will happen in the months to come, though. This is purely speculation at this time.

We’ll update this article when an official release date for Apex season three is revealed.