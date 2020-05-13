Apex Legends fan tries to recreate Loba’s cliff jump from season 5 trailer—and fails miserably

An Apex Legends fan tried to pull off Loba’s impressive cliff jump seen in the season five gameplay trailer today. But it’s apparently a lot harder than it looks.

In the trailer, Loba leaps off a cliff near Skull Town’s remains and uses her Jump Drive bracelet to stick a thrilling landing. The exciting scene ends with the thief taking out Revenant and finishing him off in cinematic fashion. The Apex player’s attempt pales in comparison, however.

With their ally knocked and shields being chunked by enemies at a distance, the player had to do some quick thinking. So they ran toward the edge of the map and threw the bracelet across to the other side of the canyon. But after failing to press the action button again to initiate the translocating animation, the player fell to their death instead.

Loba even hilariously shook her finger in a “nuh-uh” gesture while the bracelet returned to her before her demise.

“PSA: Do NOT try to recreate the Loba play from the trailer,” the player said.

Apex season five, Fortune’s Favor, kicked off yesterday, introducing a new legend, a fresh Battle Pass, and big changes to Kings Canyon.

Players can drop in today for the exciting season-five action—just make sure to stick the landing.