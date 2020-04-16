Apex Legends fan recreates Octane’s Heirloom animation

Octane finally received his own Heirloom in Apex Legends last month and fans have wasted no time in recreating the exciting switchblade animations. One fan was almost able to perfectly recreate the animation in an impressive real-life performance.

An Apex Legends fan posted their impressive recreation of Octane’s Heirloom animation today. The clip shows the fan using a real butterfly knife with an actual blade that makes the recreation more exciting and intense.

The fan effortlessly spun and twirled the knife in their hand in an almost exact replication of the original animation. The player even threw the knife into the air at one point and continued to recreate the animation with little issue.

Other fans confirmed how hard it is to spin a butterfly knife in the comments and that the recreation was dangerous and required a decent amount of skill. Others explained that they needed to jam the knife into them for it to be a perfect recreation, but the fancy spinning will likely be enough for now.

Octane’s Heirloom has received a lot of positive feedback from fans since its introduction last month in the System Override event. Some fans have even recreated the iconic knife with Legos. The Heirloom features its own unique animations that change based on stance and movement—it even has its own stim shot at the bottom of the knife.

Other Apex champions have their own Heirlooms, so fans might try to recreate other animations or props in real life too.