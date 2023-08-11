Apex Legends devs walk back unintentional Resurrection ranked lockout changes

Respawn Entertainment has fixed an accidental change that went live in the Apex Legends Resurrection update earlier this week that made the minimum level requirement to play ranked 20 instead of 50.

The level requirement had always been 50, so it came as a surprise when players with far less experience noticed they were able to queue ranked after the Resurrection update went live on Aug. 8. It took them a few days to catch on, but Respawn confirmed it was an unintentional change that wasn’t included in the patch notes and has now been fixed in a tweet on Aug. 10.

As for the many under-leveled players who managed to take advantage of the blunder, Respawn said they’ll be able to keep whatever ranked progress they gained as a result of the blunder, but will only be able to see it and pick up where they left off once they hit level 50.

We've just restored the level 50+ requirement for Ranked entry, which was mistakenly set to 20 at the start of Resurrection.



To the eager players below level 50 who joined the Ranked climb, your progress will be maintained and awaiting you once you meet the entry requirement! — Respawn (@Respawn) August 10, 2023

Players praised the Apex devs for fixing the issue post-haste but used the communication as an opportunity to bring up other issues they want to see fixed, including one that makes people disconnect at the start of the match and have it count as them leaving the game on purpose when it wasn’t their fault, and another that makes it impossible for players to rejoin a match after crashing or disconnecting.

It’s also worth noting Respawn did make some intentional changes to the ranked system in the patch, which has been a trend in the last few patches as they look to overhaul the system. From now on, LP is easier to lose and harder to gain, and bonus points are less frequent. Those who finish 11th to 13th in Diamond and above will also lose 45 LP, and anyone lower will lose 75 LP.

