Apex Legends devs turn The Hunt into LTM after players blast original Takeover version

Apex Legends welcomed a new takeover earlier this month, The Hunt, and now just a week later the Respawn developers have quickly shifted it to its own limited-time mode after more and more players slammed the “awful” playing mode.

The Hunt was originally added to non-competitive Apex playlists as part of the new Inner Beast Collection Event on March 5, with the event themed around tracking and hunting down over battle royale players. The system assigned random players as “prey” and gave everyone else in the lobby tracking data. While some did think it was an interesting mode, a lot more players quickly began begging the devs to cancel the Takeover.

Image via Respawn

Today, the Apex devs have listened to the ever-growing complaints. On March 12, Respawn shared that The Hunt takeover had been removed from regular play. Now if you want to enjoy this system you can do so in a separate playlist.

This is the outcome many players were hoping for, with a majority suggesting this should have been the case from the word go. Some were so disappointed with The Hunt that they were joining competitive queues for the very first time just to “play the game as normal,” while others simply quit until it was removed. Respawn obviously noticed this and acted quite quickly.

We've just implemented a change in @PlayApex to shift The Hunt from a Takeover to a Limited Time Mode.



We appreciate the feedback on this one. Now get out there and ensnare your enemies 🐯 — Respawn (@Respawn) March 12, 2024

This rapid-fire playlist change—which is already live in-game— isn’t just great news for those who weren’t sold on The Hun either; it’s also an extremely positive sign to show the Apex devs are listening to player feedback and are willing to make changes based on what the majority wants

Alongside The Hunt, the Inner Beast Collection Event has seen the introduction of fresh Apex cosmetic rewards available for a limited time, including awesome new Legendary skins for Bloodhound, Octane, and Caustic, so there’s plenty of incentive to take part. And, if you did actually enjoy The Hunt you can still play this via the new LTM playlist until it ends on March 19. That means you’ve got at least another week to stalk your prey.