Apex Legends bug has Pathfinder players reaching for the stars

Apex Legends has yet another amusing bug that’ll keep players’ experiences at an all-time high. Since the game’s release in 2019, there’s been a series of entertaining bugs that’ll tickle your funny bone, from bugs that make characters overpowered to just plain unplayable.

Pathfinder has found another direction in life, and it’s to the skies. The rope-slinging robot has a new bug that has him reaching for the stars.

The bug sends players reaching new heights, as Pathfinder characters shoot their zipline directly into the sky, shooting them up to uncharted territory.

Mokeysniper on Twitter shared the bug. “Do with this Info whatever you want,” they said.

Mokeysniper on Twitter shared the bug. "Do with this Info whatever you want," they said.

Granted, players do fall eventually, but it could be a sneaky escape from a sticky situation if executed correctly.

Currently, the bug only works on the new Gun Run mode, not in the regular battle royale mode.

The zipline doesn’t connect to any object on the furthest side, leaving it open for players to shoot their zipline out into the vast nothingness that is the sky.

Since this isn’t necessarily game-breaking, there isn’t too much to worry about.

The bug does, however, impact a core mechanic of Pathfinders gameplay, meaning that it should be fixed soon, so fans should get as much out of it as possible before it’s gone.