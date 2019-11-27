Apex Legends’ Black Friday sale is live

Black Friday arrived a little early to World’s Edge.

Apex Legends’ Black Friday sale already begun in the store. The virtual shelves are stocked with two skins and a myriad of Apex Pack bundles, including legendary packs. Most offers will be available until Dec. 3.

Two skins are available for purchase on a countdown timer, one for Octane and another for Wattson.

Octane’s new Laughing Fool dresses the adrenaline junkie as a medieval jester and costs 1,800 Apex Coins. Its rotation ends on Nov. 30. Wattson’s Dinomite adds a dinosaur pattern to her clothes and gives her a primal facepaint, slightly reminiscent of Apex’s Legendary Hunt event. Purchasing it takes 1,000 Apex Coins and can be done until Dec. 3.

Octane’s Laughing Fool skin was found in the game files earlier this month by famous dataminer That1MiningGuy. He also discovered a matching skin for the VK-47 Flatline. Players speculated that the weapon visual might be the next item on the store, after Laughing Fool rotates off the shelves.

In addition to skins, three Apex Pack Bundles are also on the market. Getting two legendary packs will cost 1,000 Apex Coins and 25 regular packs are on sale for 2,000 Apex Coins. Players who want a heirloom set can try their luck by purchasing 70 standard packs for 5,000 Apex Coins.

Normally, 10 packs would cost 1,000 coins, or $10. The sale gives players five bonus packs if they purchase 20 loot boxes. The bonus is even bigger for the larger bundle: players who get it will take home 20 extra packs. The official drop rates can be found on EA Games’ Apex FAQ.