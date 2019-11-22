Respawn launches an official Apex Legends merch shop just in time for Black Friday

‘Tis the season for merchandise. Apex Legends has hopped on that train with the launch of its shop ahead of Black Friday and the holiday season.

The official Apex Twitter account revealed the shop today, teasing apparel, accessories, and drinkware as its main categories of merch.

Apex Legends on Twitter Care package incoming, big things in that! Now you can dress like a Legend with the launch of the Apex Legends Shop. Peep the latest and greatest and stay tuned for new additions to come. 👕🧢👉:https://t.co/80YPux8UkW

All 10 of the game’s legends have their own T-shirts, but the merch selection also includes hoodies and long sleeve shirts with some awesome designs.

Other accessories include snapbacks, beanies, socks, and even a throw blanket. For the coffee addicts out there, there are two mugs to choose from, as well as a couple of water bottles and a tumbler.

So far, there are no teases for any Black Friday deals on the new items. But the store is offering free shipping in the U.S. for orders over $75. With the current prices in the store, that threshold shouldn’t be too difficult to meet.