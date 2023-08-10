Apex Legends’ best friends will finally patch things up—and might get some new lore

Apex would not be the same without its titular Legends, who shape the Outlands through their unique abilities and lore that continues to develop after four years and 18 seasons. And with the release of Resurrection, two of the oldest playable legends get a long needed update to a year-old conflict.

Lifeline and Octane both received new interactions when reviving and thanking each other in the Aug. 8 season launch revolving around their damaged friendship. Upon revival, Octane expresses happiness at seeing Lifeline care about his health, even if its just in the Apex Games. Lifeline responds with a suggestion to stop all of their past bickering and meet at the firing range for an honest talk.

Lifeline is tired of fighting with Octane and wants to talk with him in the firing range



Check the new secret door at September 5 pic.twitter.com/WBBTJ8ft9L — KralRindo (@kralrindo) August 10, 2023

When Apex released its first season, Lifeline and Octane had some of the earliest interactions, being childhood friends that impacted each other’s lives leading up to the games. That included the pair looting large amounts of Stim in Family Business for the Frontier Corps, as well as Octane making Lifeline order his famed metal prosthetic legs after his record setting Gauntlet run, the event that led to his rising stardom and inclusion in the Apex Games.

However, the duo’s friendship would start to shatter due to Octane siding with his father (or grandfather?) during The Perfect Son, the season 12 quest. After finding out that Torres Silva, his grandfather, took up his father’s name and plans to use it to usher a new future for the Outlands, Octane wished to stay on his grandfather’s good side and spied on Lifeline’s budding friendship with Mad Maggie, as well as their investigation efforts into the Syndicate.

Season 16 would be the last update to the pair’s lore, where Lifeline would enlist the help of Octane and Crypto to break into Duardo Silva’s room during a family party. Octane would distract his father while Lifeline helped Crypto hack into a laptop, containing secret files for a Syndicate mission on Salvo, and leading Lifeline to ally with Fuse and later Mad Maggie.

If Lifeline wants intel, she's going to have to go out on a ledge to get it.



🎨: @Nurbzwax pic.twitter.com/YNs2tk2Xec — Apex Legends (@PlayApex) March 9, 2023

With the events of Kill Code, Lifeline has now uncovered concrete proof that Duardo is planning to expand his influence throughout all of the Outlands, and now looks to potentially recruit more legends to help take him down. The newest interactions with Octane point to Lifeline opening up about her latest findings, and making a concrete plan for halting Durado’s current agenda.

Lifeline’s choice of venue is also important, as with season 18’s release, a new mysterious door was added to the firing range. The door is currently unable to be opened, and despite having an interact button, has no voice lines or responses from any of the legends. Apex leaker KralRindo, upon discovering the new interactions, also hinted at a possible update on Sept. 5 that would reveal the secrets behind the door, and what’s next for Lifelife and Octane’s lore.

Firing range door holds untold secrets pic.twitter.com/AX9e18bAdU — SWL (@SomeoneWhoLeaks) August 8, 2023

Players can check out the door for themselves, alongside the other season 18 changes such as Revenant Reborn, as the update is out for all platforms. Fans catching up on the lore behind Lifeline and Octane can also check out the official Apex Legends Lore Hub to watch or read any missed cinematics and comics from past seasons.

