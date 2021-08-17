Apex Legends: Bangalore Edition now on sale, includes exclusive skins

Respawn has introduced a new Bangalore Edition version of Apex Legends.

The Bangalore Edition is available now on all platforms and costs $19.99. While it’s not required to play the base game, the collection grants players the exclusive Super Soldier Bangalore skin, the Trusty Sidekick G7 Scout skin, and the Mark of a Hero weapon charm. In addition to these cosmetics, the Bangalore Edition also includes an exclusive Striker badge and 1,000 Apex Coins.

Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

The Super Soldier skin gives Bangalore more of a superhero look with a red eye mask and brightly-colored bodysuit. The G7 Scout skin is very similar, with the same gold and red accents. The Mark of a Hero charm is a diamond-shaped gold emblem. All of these items are able to be used immediately upon purchase of the Bangalore Edition.

Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

The Bangalore Edition comes on the heels of other similar character editions, including Octane, Mirage, Gibraltar, Pathfinder, Bloodhound, and Lifeline. Each pack is considered DLC for the base game, which is free to play. The Bangalore Edition comes with enough Apex Coins to buy this season’s premium battle pass, which costs 950 Apex Coins.

The Bangalore Edition is arriving before nerfs for legend Seer, which are expected to go live sometime this week. Patch notes have not yet been released for the upcoming changes.

Apex Legends’ Bangalore Edition is available now on Origin, Steam, PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch.