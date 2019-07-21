Apex Legends has been plagued by glitches and errors since its release in February. And now, another error code is preventing players from even playing the game, this time called Code: Wheel.

Code Wheel does the exact same thing as Code Leaf, where players are timed out of their games. It’s a recurring error that’s affecting multiple players. Some people are even joking around and saying that Code Wheel is just Code Leaf renamed while the developers try to find a fix for the issue.

https://www.reddit.com/r/apexlegends/comments/cezalv/this_is_different_code_wheel_whats_this_even_mean/

The timing for this new error is pretty unfortunate, especially with Respawn trying to bring back some of its player base with Apex’s second season. Season two has brought a plethora of new features and changes to the game, but the bugs still remain.

This was a huge complaint from the general Apex community before the beginning of season two. There were simply too many bugs, glitches, and errors in the game to count, which ended up ruining many players’ experience with the game. Although many of these issues have been addressed and fixed by Respawn, there are still some problems that won’t go away.

Respawn will try to fix these network problems soon because they’re holding back what could be a really great second season for the game and its developers.