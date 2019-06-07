How to fix Apex Legends error code leaf

Apex Legends error code leaf is a rampant problem that’s affecting players right now.

Many players are being disconnected from online matches or the game is outright crashing entirely. For those who are simply booted back to the main lobby, they’re given the Apex error code leaf. So, what does this error mean and why is it happening to you? More importantly, how do you fix this error from happening again?

To start, there are a lot of complaints from players on the official forums for the game that are saying that these crashes began with the recent release of Patch 1.2. It’s possible that this update is causing problems for players, even those who have a stable internet connection. Regardless, though, we recommend that you double-check your connection.

Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

We recommend that you restart your modem and any router you have, plug in a hardwired connection to your computer or console if you can, and then reboot your console or PC. When your system is restarted, double-check your connection by testing another online game or service to see if there are any issues there. If there’s no problems with that game, then try playing Apex again.

If you still encounter the Apex error code leaf, then it’s likely a problem on EA’s part and not on your end. With EA and Respawn teasing the next legend to join the game along with season two, it’s possible that the servers are having issues as the game is preparing to introduce a ton of new content. This could be causing issues for players.

As always, be sure to keep an eye on the official Apex Twitter for any updates regarding issues like error code leaf.