All the new skins arriving in Apex’s Unshackled event

Get those Crafting Metals and Apex Coins ready, Apex Legends fans. A new event is just around the corner.

Respawn Entertainment showed off Unshackled, Apex‘s next two-week event, today, as well as a few of the cosmetics that will be up for grabs when the event goes live next week.

A total of 40 cosmetics including legend and weapon skins, holosprays, and gun charms will be available for crafting and through the event’s free prize tracker. These cosmetic items will join the standard Apex Pack loot pool once the event ends. Respawn also said prices for these cosmetics may be reduced after two seasons.

The Apex developer has yet to release the full list of skins and their names, but fans can get a good idea of what will be on offer based on the event’s trailer and info page. In the event’s previews, players can see Legendary skins for Wraith, Pathfinder, Valkyrie, and Crypto. There will also be Epic skins available for Lifeline, Wattson, Revenant, and Fuse. Players who complete the first week of the event’s prize track will be able to score a free Epic skin for Seer.

The Unshackled event will likely be the last collection event of season 12. The event begins on April 19 and is set to end two weeks later on May 3. Season 12, which introduced Mad Maggie as a playable character, the Mayhem battle pass, and a number of changes to Olympus, ends May 10, according to an in-game counter. In the past, new seasons began the same day as the previous season ended, so fans can expect season 13 to kick off shortly after Mayhem ends.

Fans have just under a month to complete their battle pass and get in any final ranked games before the season ends. Until then, however, players can celebrate the final few weeks of Mayhem with the Unshackled collection event when the festivities begin April 19.

This article will be updated with the full list of skins and their names when the event goes live.