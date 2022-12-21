All teams playing in the ALGS Year 3 Split 1 Playoffs

The Split One Playoffs are upon us. Forty teams from around the world have qualified and all that’s left is for them to duke it out in the ultimate Apex Legends competition: four days, dozens of games, and one eventual champion.

With the announcement of London as the home of the Apex Legends Global Series events for year three of the series, teams now know where and when they’ll face off with each other as well. The Split One Playoffs are set for the Copper Box Arena, part of London’s 2012 Olympics arenas and a spot familiar to fans of U.K. esports.

Teams also know who they’ll be facing on the biggest stage of the season so far for Apex. But since you might not know every team in every region, here’s a helpful breakdown of all the teams that have qualified for LAN.

All ALGS Split One Playoffs teams and groups

Like the LAN events in 2022, the Split One Playoffs will consist of 40 teams that are all initially divided into four groups. These groups of 10 teams are determined by their final positions in their respective regional Pro Leagues.

During the group stage of the playoffs, each group will play against each other one time in a six-game series. The results from this group stage will help determine seeding heading into the bracket stage, where teams will then fight in a double-elimination style bracket to determine who qualifies for the final, which will only feature 20 of the 40 teams, and who is eliminated.

Below are all the teams qualified for the Split One Playoffs, separated by group and with their respective region denoted.

Group A

Aurora (EMEA)

XSET (NA)

Moist Esports (APAC S)

ENTER FORCE.36 (APAC N)

GØDFIRE (SA)

LeaveNoWitness (SA)

PULVEREX (APAC N)

100 Thieves (NA)

VZN (EMEA)

GameWard (EMEA)

Group B

TSM (NA)

NORTHEPTION (APAC N)

NorCal Esports (SA)

DEWA United Esports (APAC S)

Fire Beavers (EMEA)

Alliance (EMEA)

Flora (APAC N)

HEC (NA)

Spacestation Gaming (NA)

FC Destroy (APAC N)

Group C

Fnatic (APAC N)

Acend (EMEA)

The Guard (NA)

K1CK (SA)

Boogie Boarders (APAC S)

EXO Clan (APAC S)

NRG (NA)

Pioneers (EMEA)

ganbare otousan (APAC N)

GHS Professional (APAC N)

Group D