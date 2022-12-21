Apex Legends Global Series heads to London for its next $1 million LAN—and more

The next major Apex Legends LAN is coming soon and fans got the news today where that LAN will take place. The Split One Playoffs, which will feature 40 of the best Apex teams from around the world, will be held in London, England from Feb. 2 to 5 in the new year.

The LAN will be a return to Europe for pro Apex since the Split Two Playoffs last year were held in Stockholm, Sweden. That event represented Apex’s first LAN event since the COVID-19 pandemic. As such, tournament organizers did not allow fans at the event, and the LAN was only comprised of the players who qualified and their coaches and managers. This time around, EMEA Apex fans will get the chance to show what they’re all about, with tickets on sale tomorrow to watch the full weekend of action.

👑In London we will crown our Champions👑



Catch the best #ALGS teams in the world compete in the Split 1 Playoffs for a $1M USD prize pool at the Copper Box Arena from Feb 2-5, 2023‼️



🎟️Tickets on sale tomorrow, Dec 22nd



📜Ticket info, schedules & more: https://t.co/Tw7cZy1iVs pic.twitter.com/W21AW1Jn1I — Apex Legends Esports (@PlayApexEsports) December 21, 2022

The LAN will be held at the Copper Box Arena in London, a venue used for multiple events at the 2012 Olympic games hosted in London. While the venue isn’t as large as the PNC Arena where 2022’s ALGS Championship was held in Raleigh, North Carolina, the Copper Box is no stranger to esports events. It’s hosted DreamHack tournaments for games like CS:GO and Super Smash Bros. Melee in the past and Rocket League has frequented the arena multiple times, last appearing there for the 2021/2022 Spring Major last June.

With the smaller venue will most likely come a ratcheting up of the noise and pressure on the teams competing for the $1 million prize pool at the event. While 40 teams will enter, only one can win the $300,000 first-place prize. Teams will compete in pool play and then a double-elimination bracket phase over the course of the first three days of the event, which will all lead up to the grand final on Sunday. Only the top 20 teams will make the final, where Apex’s signature match point format will take effect. Teams must race to 50 points and then win a game to take home top honors.

That’s not the only Apex tournament that will go down in London, however. ALGS organizers also announced that the rest of the ALGS year three’s LANs will take place in the city. That means that the Split Two Playoffs in the spring and the ALGS Championship in the summer will also be coming to the U.K. in 2023.

Tickets will be available for the event for both single days and a pass for all four days of the tournament. News on the other LAN events going to London next year will be given in the new year.

For now, however, all eyes are set on London, where the best Apex players in the world will fight for the crown.