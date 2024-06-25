All skins in the Apex Legends Double Take collection event

Apex Legends’ latest collection event offers a new look into the Outlands’ favorite legends, as Double Take features 24 items to collect, including a new prestige skin. Alter has brought a new version of the legends to the Apex Games, complete with outfits directly taken from their direct competition.

From the twisted mind of Alter comes a world where the good guys go bad – and enjoy it 😈



Get ready to create chaos with an all-new Quads Takeover, Lifeline’s Prestige Skin “Apex Corruptor”, and more. The Double Take Collection Event drops on June 25! pic.twitter.com/KTIoOZuIkV — Apex Legends (@PlayApex) June 20, 2024

Players who complete the entire collection will earn unlock the “Apex Corruptor” Lifeline Prestige skin set for free, the newest prestige skin in Apex. Like previous Mythic-rarity skins, the set comes with one base skin, while the second and third skins are unlocked by dealing damage with the selected legend. The Lifeline Prestige skin set also includes the unique “Violet Swirl” dive trail, and the “RidDOCulous” finisher at tier three.

Double Take runs from June 25 to July 9, giving players two weeks to try out the new LTM Quads mode, finish the limited-time prize tracker, and collect their favorite skins, as the Lifeline Prestige skin set will be the only skin moved to the Mythic Store tab after the even for the standard 150 Mythic Shards price.

Want to know if your favorite legend got a new skin? We’ve got you covered. Here are all of the skins you can collect in the Apex Legends Double Take collection event.

All Double Take collection event skins in Apex Legends

Prestige “Apex Corruptor” Lifeline Skin set

A new look at Lifeline. Screenshot by Dot Esports Who says medics can’t fight back? Screenshot by Dot Esports She may be a healer, but… Screenshot by Dot Esports

Legendary “Nine Lives” Revenant

Taking a page from Conduit’s closet. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Legendary “Sinister Speedster” Alter

The first to break the dimensional barrier. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Legendary “Undying Optimism” Conduit

Deadly and never out of energy. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Legendary “Firewalter Fitzroy” Fuse

Burn down all the firewalls with force. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Legendary “Malware Maelstrom” Crypto

A bike’s more suited than a drone. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Legendary “Multiverse Marathoner” Octane

The fastest legend in all dimensions. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Legendary “Playmaker” HAVOC

A gun with a more than friendly face. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Legendary “Ctrl Atl Delete” Triple Take

Take control away from your enemies. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Legendary “Sequence Breaker” Alternator

Slick, quick cuts from the hard-hitting SMG. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Legendary “Breakpoint” EVA-8

Break down fights in eight easy shots. TScreenshot by Dot Esports

Legendary “TECH-STAR” L-STAR

Only the finest finish for the energy LMG. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Legendary “Alteration” RE-45

Sharing the same palette as the newest legend. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Epic “Noxious Sting” Vantage

Become the truest toxic sniper in the Outlands. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Epic “Bundled Up” Caustic

Really embracing the mindset of a camper. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Epic “Northstar Precision” Ash

Burn as bright as the Titan itself. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Epic “Poison Beam” Charge Rifle

Your enemies will be just as toxic. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Epic “Echo’s Revenge” P2020

Be more annoying than the bat itself. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Epic “Pilot’s Priority” Rampage

Showcase the power of the Apex Predators. Screenshot by Dot Esports

