All skins in the Apex Legends Double Take collection event
The legends' new outfits are more than meets the eye.
Justin-Ivan Labilles
|
Published: Jun 25, 2024 03:27 pm
Apex Legends’ latest collection event offers a new look into the Outlands’ favorite legends, as Double Take features 24 items to collect, including a new prestige skin. Alter has brought a new version of the legends to the Apex Games, complete with outfits directly taken from their direct competition.
Players who complete the entire collection will earn unlock the “Apex Corruptor” Lifeline Prestige skin set for free, the newest prestige skin in Apex. Like previous Mythic-rarity skins, the set comes with one base skin, while the second and third skins are unlocked by dealing damage with the selected legend. The Lifeline Prestige skin set also includes the unique “Violet Swirl” dive trail, and the “RidDOCulous” finisher at tier three.
Double Take runs from June 25 to July 9, giving players two weeks to try out the new LTM Quads mode, finish the limited-time prize tracker, and collect their favorite skins, as the Lifeline Prestige skin set will be the only skin moved to the Mythic Store tab after the even for the standard 150 Mythic Shards price.
Want to know if your favorite legend got a new skin? We’ve got you covered. Here are all of the skins you can collect in the Apex Legends Double Take collection event.
All Double Take collection event skins in Apex Legends
