Conduit, Fuse, Crypto, and Revenant pose in the new Quads gamemode.
Image via Respawn Entertainment
Category:
Apex Legends

All skins in the Apex Legends Double Take collection event

The legends' new outfits are more than meets the eye.
Image of Justin-Ivan Labilles
Justin-Ivan Labilles
|
Published: Jun 25, 2024 03:27 pm

Apex Legends’ latest collection event offers a new look into the Outlands’ favorite legends, as Double Take features 24 items to collect, including a new prestige skin. Alter has brought a new version of the legends to the Apex Games, complete with outfits directly taken from their direct competition.

Players who complete the entire collection will earn unlock the “Apex Corruptor” Lifeline Prestige skin set for free, the newest prestige skin in Apex. Like previous Mythic-rarity skins, the set comes with one base skin, while the second and third skins are unlocked by dealing damage with the selected legend. The Lifeline Prestige skin set also includes the unique “Violet Swirl” dive trail, and the “RidDOCulous” finisher at tier three.

Double Take runs from June 25 to July 9, giving players two weeks to try out the new LTM Quads mode, finish the limited-time prize tracker, and collect their favorite skins, as the Lifeline Prestige skin set will be the only skin moved to the Mythic Store tab after the even for the standard 150 Mythic Shards price.

Want to know if your favorite legend got a new skin? We’ve got you covered. Here are all of the skins you can collect in the Apex Legends Double Take collection event.

All Double Take collection event skins in Apex Legends

Prestige “Apex Corruptor” Lifeline Skin set

Legendary “Nine Lives” Revenant

The Nine Lives Revenant skin from the Apex Legends Double Take event.
Taking a page from Conduit’s closet. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Legendary “Sinister Speedster” Alter

The Sinister Speedster Alter skin from the Apex Legends Double Take event.
The first to break the dimensional barrier. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Legendary “Undying Optimism” Conduit

The Undying Optimism Conduit skin from the Apex Legends Double Take event.
Deadly and never out of energy. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Legendary “Firewalter Fitzroy” Fuse

The Firewalter Fitzroy Fuse skin from the Apex Legends Double Take event.
Burn down all the firewalls with force. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Legendary “Malware Maelstrom” Crypto

The Malware Maelstorm Crypto skin from the Apex Legends Double Take event.
A bike’s more suited than a drone. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Legendary “Multiverse Marathoner” Octane

The Multiverse Marathoner Octane skin from the Apex Legends Double Take event.
The fastest legend in all dimensions. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Legendary “Playmaker” HAVOC

The Playmaker HAVOC skin from the Apex Legends Double Take event.
A gun with a more than friendly face. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Legendary “Ctrl Atl Delete” Triple Take

The Ctrl Alt Delete Triple Take skin from the Apex Legends Double Take event.
Take control away from your enemies. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Legendary “Sequence Breaker” Alternator

The Sequence Breaker Alternator skin from the Apex Legends Double Take event.
Slick, quick cuts from the hard-hitting SMG. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Legendary “Breakpoint” EVA-8

The Breakpoint EVA-8 skin from the Apex Legends Double Take event.
Break down fights in eight easy shots. TScreenshot by Dot Esports

Legendary “TECH-STAR” L-STAR

The TECH-STAR L-STAR skin from the Apex Legends Double Take event.
Only the finest finish for the energy LMG. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Legendary “Alteration” RE-45

The Alteration RE-45 skin from the Apex Legends Double Take event.
Sharing the same palette as the newest legend. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Epic “Noxious Sting” Vantage

The Noxious Sting Vantage skin from the Apex Legends Double Take event.
Become the truest toxic sniper in the Outlands. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Epic “Bundled Up” Caustic

The Bundled Up Caustic skin from the Apex Legends Double Take event.
Really embracing the mindset of a camper. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Epic “Northstar Precision” Ash

The Northstar Precision Ash skin from the Apex Legends Double Take event.
Burn as bright as the Titan itself. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Epic “Poison Beam” Charge Rifle

The Poison Beam Charge Rifle skin from the Apex Legends Double Take event.
Your enemies will be just as toxic. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Epic “Echo’s Revenge” P2020

The Echo's Revenge P2020 skin from the Apex Legends Double Take event.
Be more annoying than the bat itself. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Epic “Pilot’s Priority” Rampage

The Ramage Pilot Priority skin from the Apex Double Take event.
Showcase the power of the Apex Predators. Screenshot by Dot Esports
Author
Image of Justin-Ivan Labilles
Justin-Ivan Labilles
Freelance Writer for Dot Esports covering Apex Legends, League of Legends, and VALORANT. Justin has played video games throughout all of his life, starting his esports writing career in 2022 at The Game Haus. When he's not spectating matches, he can easily be found grinding the ranked ladder.