Apex Legends Mobile‘s second season, Distortion, is almost upon us. As is traditional for new seasons, fans will be able to play as a new legend, check out new modes and maps, and read over balance changes. Distortion’s new legend is Rhapsody, a musical character who’s bringing her great sense of rhythm and her robot companion Rowdy to the Apex Games.

Rhapsody was featured in Distortion’s launch trailer, where players got a glimpse of her powerful abilities. It seems as though Rowdy will feature prominently in some of her skills, similar to Lifeline’s D.O.C. drone. Rhapsody will also likely receive perks similar to those of other legends that tweak and adjust the way her abilities work.

Here are all of Rhapsody’s abilities in Apex Legends Mobile.

Rhapsody’s abilities

Respawn has not yet formally revealed Rhapsody’s abilities or her category. Season two begins on July 12, so the developer will almost certainly release more information about the new legend and what she’s capable of before then. In the meantime, interested fans can check out the Distortion launch trailer to get a glimpse at some of her abilities. The trailer appears to show Rowdy tossing up a shield that blocks both enemy bullets and vision, which could point to a defensive or support categorization. The trailer also shows what could be a Rowdy-themed finishing move.

Until Respawn reveals additional information, players will have to wait for more details about Rhapsody’s musical skills and her prowess on the battlefield.