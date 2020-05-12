All new weapon skins available in Apex Legends season 5 battle pass

There's a skin for everyone in the season five battle pass.

The Apex Legends season five battle pass features over 100 unique items for players to unlock, such as legend skins, weapon skins, XP boots, and various other cosmetics and items.

Players who purchase the battle pass will immediately receive the Silver Specter Wraith skin, Death Etching Revenant skin, and the Gilded Claw Bloodhound skin. Players can also earn the free Huntswoman Loba skin by leveling up their battle pass.

Players can unlock the Fools Gold legendary skin for Mirage at level 25 and the Sky Marshal skin for Bangalore at level 50.

There are also several weapon skins players can unlock from the season five battle pass. Players who purchase the battle pass will unlock the Retrofitted Hemlock weapon skin, which can be equipped immediately.

Here are all the weapon skins unlockable in the season five battle pass.

Level seven: Rare “Magma Might” Kraber skin

Level 12: Rare “Desert Dweller” Longbow skin

Level 15: Rare “Dragon’s Embrace” G7 Scout skin

Level 19: Rare “Scarab’s Bite” Triple Take skin

Level 22: Rare “Gilded Hunt” Charge Rifle skin

Level 28: Rare “Spine Chiller” Hemlock skin

Level 31: Rare “Scarlet Temperament” skin

Level 36: Rare “Celestial Clockwork” R-301 skin

Level 39: Rare “The Head Shrinker” Havoc skin

Level 47: Rare “Cartographer” Devotion skin

Level 52: Rare “Royal Weave” L-Star skin

Level 55: Rare “Shredder” R-99 skin

Level 59: Rare “Entombed” Alternator skin

Level 63: Rare “Gnarled Embrace” Prowler skin

Level 68: Rare “Gift of Power” Mastiff skin

Level 71: Rare “Molten Ignition” Eva-8 Auto skin

Level 76: Rare “Evolved Flow” Peacekeeper skin

Level 79: Rare “Rare Find” Mozambique skin

Level 87: Rare “Woven Future” RE-45 skin

Level 92: Rare “Emerald Shard” p2020 skin

Level 94: Rare “Admonish” Sentinel skin

Level 99: Epic “Bad Mojo” and rare “Plunder” Spitfire skins

Level 100: Legendary “Precision Caliber” and rare “The Keystone” Wingman skins

Level 110: Legendary “Attention to Detail” Wingman skin

The season five battle pass offers a lot of content for players to unlock, so get out there and start grinding to earn your loot.