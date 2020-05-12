Apex Legends season 5 battle pass features several legendary skins and items

Season five of Apex Legends, Fortune’s Favor, went live today, introducing a new battle pass for players to level up and earn new exclusive items. The battle pass offers over 100 exclusive items for players to unlock, such as legendary skins, gun charms, emotes, XP boosts, and several other unique items.

Players will immediately receive the “Retrofitted Hemlock” weapon skin and a new legend skin for Wraith, Revenant, and Bloodhound after purchasing the battle pass.

New Season means new Battle Pass! Instantly access the Legendary Hemlock Retrofitted skin and three new Rare Legends skins. Fight your way through Daily and Weekly Challenges to earn unique rewards like Apex Packs, skins, Skydive Emotes, and more!



💎: https://t.co/F1BVGOw7fY pic.twitter.com/NepQWLKMaN — Apex Legends (@PlayApex) May 12, 2020

Players can unlock the “Fool’s Gold” legendary skin for Mirage and the “Sky Marshal” legendary skin for Bangalore at level 25 and 50 of the battle pass. The season five battle pass also features the new “Precision Caliber” legendary reactive skin for the Wingman, which reacts to the player’s in-game actions.

There are 10 new loading screens for players to unlock, various banters for the quip wheel, and new music for the main menu and loading screen. Players can also unlock five new charms ranging from an ice skull to an Apex pack clutching a diamond. Five new jumping animations for characters like Mirage, Pathfinder, and Loba can be unlocked from the battle pass, too.

Players who don’t purchase the battle pass can still unlock the Huntswoman Loba skin, five Apex Packs, and season five win trackers for all legends.

The season five battle pass costs 950 Apex Coins and is also offered in a bundle for 2,800 Apex Coins, which immediately unlocks the first 25 levels.