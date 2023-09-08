ALGS Championship team forced to play as a duo after realizing they can’t drop their sub

There's not knowing the rules, and then there's trying to skirt them completely.

Eliminations at ALGS Championship have officially started, with the bottom 20 teams of the Group Stage fighting for their tournament lives in what could be the final games of their 2023 season. However, one team will be playing with one of the biggest disadvantages:

Aurora has decided to play as as a duo for the rest of the event, playing without their emergency substitute Jose “Uxako” Llosa, despite playing together in the Group Stage for the first two days of the event.

Apex Legends team Aurora is deciding to play with two players instead of the full three due to player disagreements as they compete for $2 million



I am mindblown pic.twitter.com/lic7hD8sYI — Jake Lucky (@JakeSucky) September 8, 2023

Prior to the Championship, Aurora confirmed that two of their starting players, Kiryl “9impulse” Kostsiu and Lev “taskmast33r” Grigoriev, had not received their visas for the event, and would have to be replaced. The ALGS rulebook allowed the signing of two emergency substitute players due to these outside circumstances, as Aurora picked up Uxako and Keenan “Tax” Mackey to represent them at the Championship.

Welcome to ALGS: Championship 2023 😎



Due to visa issues, we had to invite substitutes to participate in the Champs. Thanks to @Taxington and @UxakoTTV for help.



Important note: if @9impu1se & @taskmast33r can get a visa before/during ALGS, they will arrive and play. pic.twitter.com/YEIqGTvOlm — Aurora Apex (@AuroraApex_GG) September 5, 2023

Fortunately, 9impulse would receive his visa and made it to Birmingham before the Championship started. He be allowed to rejoin the starting lineup, which now consisted of himself, ojrein, and Uxako.

However, the team would fail to find their stride and struggled in the Group Stage, finishing 33rd out of 40 and dropping down to Loser’s Bracket Round One, where they faced elimination and the end of their 2023 season. In response, Aurora decided to make a substitution, wanting to play with Tax instead of Uxako, with ojrein informing Uxako the morning before their Bracket Stage games—or, at least, they attempted to make a substitution.

According to the ALGS Rulebook, Aurora is not allowed to make the substitution, as Uxako was registered as a starting player, and Tax as the team’s emergency sub. In the case of sickness like COVID, which caused many players in the 2022 Championship to be substituted for coaches or team managers, the emergency sub would be allowed to play on the starting roster. Aurora’s reason for their roster change did not qualify as an emergency, and were subsequently denied their substitution request.

So this means Aurora is choosing to play with 2 players. A qualifying emergency would have to occur to allow them to utilize an emergency sub. — Zac Conely / Tab (@TheeTabris) September 8, 2023

Aurora would be forced to stick to their starting roster for the event, but Uxako would give additional details concerning the team’s decision-making, including their attempt to subvert the substitute rule by asking Uxako to fake sickness, a qualifiable emergency that would allow Tax to take his place on the team.

The issue here is than even do I was "mad" bout it, I was about to go in and play.

The problem comes when while Im thinking they ask me to say Im sick so Tax could play on it instead of saying like "Lets do it even do it wasnt working as expected" — EiQ Uxako (@UxakoTTV) September 8, 2023

Uxako would then refuse to play for the team, and with the rulebook forbidding Tax from stepping in, Aurora would be left with no other choice but play out the rest of the event as a duo. Additionally, pre-game lobby chat logs would reveal Uxako’s decision to step back and spectate the games, rather than play in them.



Currently, Aurora are fighting for their tournament lives in Loser’s Bracket Round One, where ending in the bottom 10 teams would mean the end of their Championship run and their 2023 season. As the only team competing as a duo in the entire tournament, Aurora has to put up one of the tournament’s biggest performances to survive to Loser’s Bracket Round Two.

