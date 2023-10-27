Does Alan Wake 2 have Denuvo? – Answered

Denuvo remains a controversial piece of software in the gaming landscape, so fans are wondering if Alan Wake 2 has gone ahead and embraced it too. Or has Remedy kept it in the shadows?

An ongoing source of frustration for PC users is the divisive Denuvo software. The anti-piracy software does a great job of preventing hackers from getting games for free, but it comes at a great cost—game performance and stability.

Alan Wake 2 can operate at very high levels on PC from its basic requirements all the way up to top-end ultra PC requirements. Will any of it be impacted by Denuvo?

Does Alan Wake 2 on PC have Denuvo?

Less stuttering means less angry muttering. | Image via Remedy Entertainment.

To the surprise of some, Alan Wake 2 actually does not come with Denuvo on PC.

In layman’s terms, the performance issues, frame-rate troubles, and various other technical hitches that have affected countless AAA games this year, including Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, due to Denuvo shouldn’t be prevalent here.

Obviously, it doesn’t mean that Alan Wake 2 won’t be susceptible to these issues, but PC users can rest comfortably knowing that if they pick up the game on PC, then Denuvo categorically won’t be a factor.

While it will leave Alan Wake 2 open to piracy on PC, modders will be able to have more fun by making their own unique changes to the game until New Game Plus arrives.

About the author