Does Alan Wake 2 have Denuvo? – Answered

Has Denuvo struck again?

forest design in alan wake 2
Image via Remedy Entertainment.

Denuvo remains a controversial piece of software in the gaming landscape, so fans are wondering if Alan Wake 2 has gone ahead and embraced it too. Or has Remedy kept it in the shadows?

An ongoing source of frustration for PC users is the divisive Denuvo software. The anti-piracy software does a great job of preventing hackers from getting games for free, but it comes at a great cost—game performance and stability.

Alan Wake 2 can operate at very high levels on PC from its basic requirements all the way up to top-end ultra PC requirements. Will any of it be impacted by Denuvo?

Does Alan Wake 2 on PC have Denuvo?

saga shining flashlight at enemy in alan wake 2
Less stuttering means less angry muttering. | Image via Remedy Entertainment.

To the surprise of some, Alan Wake 2 actually does not come with Denuvo on PC.

In layman’s terms, the performance issues, frame-rate troubles, and various other technical hitches that have affected countless AAA games this year, including Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, due to Denuvo shouldn’t be prevalent here.

Related
Is Alan Wake 2 getting DLC?
How many chapters are there in Alan Wake 2?

Obviously, it doesn’t mean that Alan Wake 2 won’t be susceptible to these issues, but PC users can rest comfortably knowing that if they pick up the game on PC, then Denuvo categorically won’t be a factor.

While it will leave Alan Wake 2 open to piracy on PC, modders will be able to have more fun by making their own unique changes to the game until New Game Plus arrives.

About the author
Andrew Highton

Andy is a Game Guides Writer at Dot Esports with a host of experience working at Dexerto, Twinfinite, Keengamer, and more. He's about as passionate a gamer as you're likely to find and spreads that love across a ton of different titles, but will also talk everything football, golf, and wrestling! Be sure to follow his thoughts and ramblings over at @AndyHighton8 on Twitter.

More Stories by Andrew Highton