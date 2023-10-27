Does Alan Wake 2 have a New Game Plus mode?

Can Alan and Sage relieve the terror in New Game Plus?

Many Alan Wake 2 players are wondering whether Remedy Entertainment will let them carry over their progress in New Game Plus mode. I love New Game Plus, as you get to experience the game you love again while keeping most of your abilities and unlocked goodies.

Alan Wake 2 has been a long time coming, arriving 13 years after the original horror game, so it’s understandable fans are keen to get started on a second playthrough. If you’re wondering if it’s possible to play New Game Plus in Alan Wake 2, we have the answer.

Does Alan Wake 2 have New Game Plus?

At the current time of writing, Alan Wake 2 does not have a New Game Plus function.

However, straight from the mouths of the developers themselves, a New Game Plus Mode is certainly in the works. It will be called the “Final Draft” and they’ve even given an ETA on when it’s expected to arrive.

When is Alan Wake 2 getting New Game Plus mode?

Remedy Entertainment told us that Alan Wake 2’s New Game Plus mode will launch “about a month after release.”

We know that Alan Wake 2 debuted on Oct. 27, so in theory, we should expect to see New Game Plus added anytime between now and Nov. 27.

As always, plans for new content are always subject to change.

What will be in Alan Wake 2’s New Game Plus mode?

The New Game Plus add-on will include a new difficulty level, the retention of key items and weapons, new story content, and much more.

Here is everything confirmed so far:

Keep all unlocked weapons and upgrades.

New Nightmare difficulty level.

New alternate narrative, including new Manuscript pages and video content.

