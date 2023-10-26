Alan Wake 2 will have New Game Plus but it won’t be here right away

Alan Wake 2 will include a New Game Plus mode, allowing players to replay the story under more challenging conditions after finishing it the first time. But there’s a catch—it’s not going to be available at launch.

Instead, the developers confirmed on Oct. 25 just days out from release, it’s going to be coming at a later time. The exact date is yet to be announced.

In the New Game Plus mode, Alan Wake 2 players will keep the weapons and upgrades they earned in their first playthroughs. They’ll then face the sequel story again on a tougher “Nightmare” difficulty level. Along the way, they’ll discover an alternate storyline jam-packed with new manuscript pages and video content.

New Game+ coming after launch.



🕹️ Retain all unlocked weapons and upgrades.

🕹️ New Nightmare difficulty level.

🕹️ New alternative narrative, including new Manuscript pages and new video content.



Exact release timing still TBD. #alanwake pic.twitter.com/x1GNHYQu7q — Alan Wake 2 (@alanwake) October 25, 2023

This Alan Wake 2 New Game Plus mode might take a bit of time to arrive. It could be released with the first update after launch or even several months later. Still, fans are thrilled, especially since the original Alan Wake had no such mode.

This mode allows them to play the game again with new challenges and additional content, doubling its value. Even if they complete the story before the mode is available, they can continue from where they left off in New Game Plus.

There might also be new trophies and achievements to collect, though this hasn’t been officially confirmed by Remedy Entertainment just yet.

If you’ve played the original Alan Wake and aren’t familiar with New Game Plus, it’s a mode unlocked after finishing the game once, offering a new start with harder challenges. It debuted in Chrono Trigger in 1995 and became popular recently, especially with the Dark Souls series and the franchise’s successor, Elden Ring.

Alan Wake 2 is set to launch on all platforms, including PC, PlayStation, and Xbox, on Oct. 27. The game centers around Alan Wake, a novelist who has been stuck in an alternate dimension for 13 years, as he tries to escape.

