Does Alan Wake 2 have a physical copy?

Even though it’s known for its intangible apparitions, does Alan Wake 2 itself actually have a presence in the form of a physical copy?

In an age where digital media continues to grow, the prevalence of physical content slowly dwindles. Alan Wake 2 was a very hyped release and it’s no surprise given that fans have had to wait 10+ years for a sequel.

With other key questions being asked about Remedy’s follow-up including how long it is, and whether will it be getting DLC, another key one continues to stick—does it have a physical edition?

Is there a physical edition of Alan Wake 2?

Is Alan looking for a physical edition too? | Image via Remedy Entertainment.

No, Alan Wake 2 does not have a physical edition and is only available to be purchased digitally.

It’s quite extraordinary for such a high-profile, AAA release to completely forego a physical release altogether.

However, Remedy Entertainment has explained why they have opted for this strategy via their own Alan Wake 2 Q&A.

“Many players have shifted to digital only. You can buy a Sony PlayStation 5 without a disc drive and Microsoft’s Xbox Series S is a digital-only console. It is not uncommon to release modern games as digital-only. Secondly, not releasing a disc helps keep the price of the game at $59.99 / €59.99 and the PC version at $49.99 / €49.99. Finally, we did not want to ship a disc product and have it require a download for the game — we do not think this would make for a great experience either,” they explained.

This means that you can only purchase Alan Wake 2 from the Microsoft Store, PlayStation Store, or marketplaces like Steam or the Epic Games Store on PC.

