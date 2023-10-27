Is Alan Wake 2 getting DLC?

If you are a fan of the Alan Wake series, you might be wondering whether Alan Wake 2 will be getting the same kind of downloadable content episodes following its initial release.

The original game had two pieces of DLC content—referred to as “special feature” episodes—called The Signal, which came out in the summer of 2010, and The Writer, which was released a few months later in the fall.

We are going to be answering this question, so with this in mind, let’s get into the details surrounding possible downloadable content for Alan Wake 2.

Will there be DLC for Alan Wake 2?

There are currently two DLCs are currently on the way for Alan Wake 2. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Yes, there will indeed be DLC content for Alan Wake 2, but it won’t be available for a while. The DLC will be set up in the same format as the downloadable content from the first game, with two episodes releasing that will expand on the world and take you deeper into the creepy, unexplained craziness.

There might be more expansions in the future, but for now, it is just the two DLC episodes confirmed by Remedy.

Night Springs

Welcome to the insane world of Night Springs. Image via Remedy Entertainment on YouTube.

Night Springs is the first expansion that will be coming to Alan Wake 2, with a release window of late spring 2024 (be aware this is subject to change though).

Fans of Alan Wake will know Night Springs is seen prevalently in the first game. It is also referenced various times in the second game.

Night Springs is a television show hugely popular in the Alan Wake world, acting as a homage of sorts to The Twilight Zone. In the first game, you could find televisions that would be playing the show. The references to The Twilight Zone are on display in full force in these broadcasts, from the theme music to the design of the title card, the logo, and even the narrator, who not only does an excellent impersonation of Rod Serling—the narrator of The Twilight Zone—but also opens and closes each episode with a monologue about the themes, morals, and plot as was the case in the actual show.

The fictional show Night Springs is the main focus of the first Alan Wake II expansion, as the following description from Remedy states: “Visions and dreams. Fiction is written and coming true. Fiction collapses and remains just words on a page. These are those stories… in Night Springs.”

For more spookiness and crazy tales such as those shown in Night Springs (it is possible to watch the show in the first game, so if you watched them, you will know what I mean), then this is sure to be a DLC episode that will take your interest.

The Lake House

What is the mysterious Lake House? Image via Remedy Entertainment on YouTube

The second expansion officially announced for Alan Wake 2 is called The Lake House. It will revolve around the gated off Lake House area you can find in the sequel.

When you are in Cauldron Lake, if you explore a little bit, you will come across a large gate with an intercom attached. If you press the button to try and talk to whoever is on the other side, you will only hear static and odd noises before the sound cuts off completely. It’s a tad spooky and left me feeling super curious, but it looks like this second DLC will give you the chance to find out what is going on at the Lake House.

The description from Remedy also suggests you are going to have the chance to investigate the closed-off Lake House area, with it reading as follows: “The Lake House is a mysterious facility situated on the shores of Cauldron Lake set up by an independent government organization to conduct secret research…until something goes wrong. Explore the Lake House and embark on two separate adventures as the realities of Saga Anderson and Alan Wake collide again. Explore the Lake House and embark on two separate adventures as the realities of Saga Anderson and Alan Wake collide again.”

Related How to switch between Alan and Saga in Alan Wake 2

If you are anything like me, then the mystery surrounding the Lake House is one you are itching to solve. I must know what is going on, my curious and nosey nature won’t allow me to do anything otherwise. Is the Lake House related to the cabin that Alan and his wife Alice were staying in during the first game? The cabin that didn’t exist?

I want to know and I want to know now. Or is it something completely different? Thankfully, we will get the chance to do so, though it isn’t clear when it will be as there is no release date for The Lake House DLC, as of yet.

About the author