Does Alan Wake 2 have a Photo Mode?

Want to immortalize and customize some of the most horrible moments in Alan Wake 2? You’ll need Photo Mode to do so, so let’s see if we can Remedy this headache for you.

It’s not just smartphones that can apply advanced photography features, consoles can too. Alan Wake 2 is a technical beast, as shown by its PC specs, and taking pictures is a must.

In 2023, it feels standard to expect a Photo Mode. That isn’t absolute though, we already know that New Game Plus hasn’t made Alan Wake 2’s launch, does the same also apply to Photo Mode?

Is there a Photo Mode in Alan Wake 2?

Do you want a Photo Mode with that order? Image via Remedy Entertainment.

Photography enthusiasts will be sorely disappointed to learn that Alan Wake 2 did not launch with Photo Mode at release.

On the plus side though, Photo Mode is most definitely coming to the horror title.

When is Alan Wake 2 getting Photo Mode?

As we have learned from developers Remedy Entertainment, “A Photo Mode is in the works post-launch, but release timing will be announced later.”

Until this time arrives, players will have to make do with traditional gameplay-capturing features such as “Capture” on PlayStation, for example.

It’s better than nothing and will allow you to savor the scares you’ll experience in Alan’s and Saga’s journeys.

About the author