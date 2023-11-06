Alan Wake 2: How to solve the Oceanview Hotel combination lock code

Nothing is ever as it seems inside Alan Wake 2‘s Dark Place. Make sure you grab a refresher, hit up the Cocktail Bar, and get that Oceanview Hotel door code.

After solving the complex and frustratingly dark Caldera Station in Alan Wake 2, Alan is transported to a distorted version of the Parliament Tower. His hunt for Alice Wake and Scratch continues as he (and us) attempt to get our heads around the events happening inside the alternate dimension of the Dark Place. The main gameplay mechanic for Alan of story building through Echoes returns inside the Oceanview Hotel.

Alan Wake 2: Oceanview Hotel code and solution

To complete Room 665, you first need to enter the Oceanview Hotel. Alan is searching for the mystery man on the payphone, thus leading him directly to the Hotel’s entrance. But getting inside the hotel won’t be as easy as you may have initially thought. Instead, the entrance to the hotel is found in the Ocean Avenue alleyway. Head to the rooftops to find the Oceanview Cocktail Bar.

Alan gets a lovely red carpet treatment—being that no enemies are here to harm him for once. To unlock the hotel’s entrance, you need to follow the red carpet around to the Cocktail Bar area. Go past the chairs and to the right of the piano. You need to use the Angel Lamp while pointing at the boarded-up bar to transform it into an accessible structure.

Head inside the bar where the Double-Barrel Shotgun rests on the wall rack. Look above the shotgun for the cocktail bar menu. Interact for the Oceanview Cocktail code: 2550.

I’ll take the Oceanview Cocktail. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Upon grabbing the shotgun and keeping the oceanview cocktail code in mind, head out of the bar and back to the hotel’s entrance. It is time to put that new Shotgun to the test as enemies will appear in this claustrophobic space between the bar and hotel. While you can try to evade the punches, it is more efficient to dispose of the Taken with a shield-burning combination of Source Points and shotgun bullets.

Enter ‘2550.’ Screenshot by Dot Esports

When the area is cleared, head to the keypad and enter the code: 2550. The door is now open and the next chapter of Alan Wake 2 officially starts here.