Alan Wake 2 Room 665 walkthrough: How to complete the Oceanview Hotel

The Oceanview Hotel is one of the biggest challenges in Alan Wake‘s Room 665 chapter, wherein Alan has to traverse the hotel’s floors as the entire building shifts into a puzzle. Getting into the hotel was tough enough, but now comes the real challenge.

Here’s how to complete the Oceanview Hotel section of Room 665 in Alan Wake 2.

How to get into the Oceanview Hotel in Alan Wake 2

When the chapter Room 665 begins, your first goal is to get into the Oceanview Hotel for a meeting with an ally in the Dark Place. Head straight to the building and go in through the front door, and you’ll enter a loop that will send you back out through the same front door without ever turning around.

The trick, like the man on the payphone said, is to find another entrance. The other way in is through the alley where Caldera Street and Ocean Avenue meet, to the left of the intersection. Go through a multitude of doors and a few minor Angel Lamp puzzles, and you’ll eventually arrive at a Cocktail Bar beside a side entrance to the Oceanview Hotel. The entrance itself is locked, and the keypad code is the price of the hotel’s signature cocktail: 2250.

This area also has a shotgun that Alan can find through creative use of the Angel Lamp.

How to get through the Oceanview Hotel

Once you get into the hotel, you’ll be introduced to Thomas Zane and be shown a cutscene before you can leave. Afterward, look for an Echo near the elevator to take it back down to the main floor.

Thomas Zane in Alan Wake 2. Screenshot by Dot Esports

This is definitely one of the funnier cutscenes in the game, and is a nice break of levity before the hotel’s bloody story continues.

This whole section is similar to the Caldera Street Station section near the start of the game, with scenes, Echoes, enemies, and building a story to change the environment. Thankfully, like the Caldera Station part, you can wander around and eventually find the place you need to go. In my experience, the Oceanview Hotel can seem a little more confusing both for its story and navigating from floor to floor, but it makes sense once you get used to it.

How to complete the Entrance Hall scene

Walking into the Entrance Hall starts the first scene. To get the first plot point, go behind the receptionist’s desk to see another Echo and get the Pre-Show Ritual option.

The Entrance Hall Echo in Alan Wake 2. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Using this plot point for the Entrance Hall will offer a Break Room, as well as opening more of the floor to explore.

How to complete the Final Scene to get to the second floor

Whether you go left or right, the hallways will lead to another scene—the Final Scene. Using the Pre-Show Ritual option will show you a box with a note, as well as a key to Room 104.

The box and key from the Final Scene in Alan Wake 2. Screenshot by Dot Esports

While the numbers might seem like a simple mistake, they are in fact a clue telling you how get to the second floor. Open the door to Room 104 with the key and go inside. One door leads to a bathroom while another leads to the Break Room on the second floor. There aren’t any stairs, so you’ll need to get in via unconventional means that become clearer as you progress through the story.

On the second floor, exiting from Room 225, there are plenty of rooms that Alan can access. To progress, there are two different scenes on the floor to discover.

How to complete the Rehearsal Room scene

First, there is the Rehearsal Room scene, which is accessible through Room 219. Head into that room and absorb the light with the Angel Lamp to unlock a new hallway to Room 202, also known as the Rehearsal Room. Using the Pre-Show Ritual plot point will reveal an Echo, and a new plot point for the entire location: Haunted.

How to complete the Ballroom scene

Next, head to the end of the second floor’s main hallways to get to the Ballroom, which has another Break Room inside. With the multiple plot points to choose from, use the newly acquired Haunted plot point to access a new Echo on the stage. Lots of enemies will spawn, but the Echo will provide another plot point: The Devil.

How to complete the Entrance Hall scene to get to the sixth floor

With this latest addition, head all the way back to the Entrance Hall to apply The Devil to the scene. This will open up the staircase to go all the way to the top floor, but will also unleash a ton of enemies, so be prepared. Along with looking into another Echo on one of the landings, go up to the sixth floor and head all the way down the bloody hallway and locked doors to Room 666.

This room has nothing inside but an inscription on the floor and an Echo into absolute darkness, which offers the final plot point of the hotel section, Climax. Just as the Echo ends, the Dark Presence arrives from deeper inside the room. Run away from it, but be careful when you get halfway down the corridor. The Dark Presence will suddenly appear in front of you, forcing you to turn back. Go to the other corridor at the middle junction, and continue to the light of the Break Room.

Running away from the Dark Presence in the Oceanview Hotel. Screenshot by Dot Esports

It can be a bit surprising, as it was for me, when the Dark Presence suddenly appears in front of you. With the way it looks, it can be a bit confusing trying to work out where it actually is. I thought he was close behind me, making me see those flashing visions, when he was actually in front of me, and I was running straight into him. That was my first, and only, death in Alan Wake 2, so don’t feel bad if it catches you by surprise.

How to complete the Final Scene to end the chapter

After going through the nearby double doors, you’ll be back on the first floor at the Entrance Hall. Change the scene to Climax for a final Echo before going to the Final Scene and changing that to Climax as well.

Room 108 at the end of the Oceanview Hotel chapter of Alan Wake 2. Screenshot by Dot Esports

This will open Room 108, and reaching the bathtub at the end will conclude the chapter with another discussion with Saga Anderson.