Alan Wake 2: How to get the Watery Lighthouse key

Getting the Watery Lighthouse key in Alan Wake 2 isn’t as straightforward as you might think.

The Lighthouse Key is needed to open the Lighthouse and gain access to the goodies inside, but finding the key may prove slightly more complicated than other puzzles in Alan Wake 2.

How to open the Watery Lighthouse lock in Alan Wake 2

Here’s where I found the key. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Lighthouse Key is needed to open the Watery Lighthouse, however, it seems where you find the key can change from player to player.

I found the Lighthouse key in Return 6 – Scratch. I found the key by sheer coincidence on my way to the shore in Cauldron Lake as Saga. You can see the location on the map above. When making my way to the shore, I came across a new Cult Stash that seemed to replace the Rock Rock Tree Stash I opened earlier in the game. This Stash didn’t have a lock, so I was able to open it and pick up the goodies inside. Lo and behold, the Lighthouse Key was inside.

That was lucky. Screenshot by Dot Esports

As I was in the end game, however, I wasn’t able to go back to actually open the Lighthouse at this point, so I never got to find out what was inside. It’s a bit odd, because without New Game Plus, I’m not quite sure how I would return to the Lighthouse at that point after finding the key, as Saga can no longer roam freely once you reach this chapter.

Another unusual thing about the Lighthouse Key is that I’ve seen different reports of where it’s been found. Some players reportedly found it in the evidence room Cult Stash in the Sheriff’s Station, and others found it in the back area of the Kalevala Knights Workshop (through the door that needs Boltcutters), while I found it even later in the game.

My advice, then, is to search high and low in every area you come across, and open even Cult Stashes, as you never know if the Lighthouse Key could be in there. The common denominator, however, seems to be that you need to be later in the game. I would say the ideal time to search for the key is before starting the Scratch chapter, just make sure you don’t tell Casey and Estevez the plan or you won’t be able to keep free roaming. Also be sure to check all the locations mentioned above to see where the key appears for you.

Head to the Lighthouse when you have the key. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you have the key, you can head to the Watery Lighthouse and open the lock to gain access. You can see the Lighthouse location on the map above. Inside the Lighthouse you will find some resources, Manuscript Pages, and a drawing showing possible alterations for the Lighthouse.

