Alan Wake 2: All Cold Casey Lunch Box locations in Watery

Cold Casey Lunch Boxes might not come with fun little riddles like Cult Stashes and Nursery Rhymes do, but they are every bit as important to locate in Alan Wake 2.

There are plenty of Lunch Boxes hidden throughout the three areas in the game, and finding as many as you can is a must if you want to upgrade your weapons to deal with some of the beefier Taken that you’ll encounter later on in the game. This guide will walk you through exactly where to find every Cold Casey Lunch Box in Watery.

All Alan Wake 2 Cold Casey Lunch Box locations in Watery

Because you can freely explore each area in Alan Wake 2, you might encounter Lunch Boxes in any order, which makes categorizing and labeling them a little difficult. There’s nothing worse than knowing you’re only missing one or two, but not having any way to check which one or two those are, so you end up needing to check every location listed in a guide. I’m happy to say I’ve devised a way around this problem by using a number system that relies solely on the Case Board in the game. Here’s how it will work.

On the Case Board, you will have photographs for each Watery Lunch Box you’ve found and a question mark for any that are missing. The order of these photos and question marks is the same no matter how many you have or haven’t found, which makes the Case Board the perfect way to track them on a guide. I am going to assign numbers to the Lunch Boxes in Watery based on their position in the Case Board, that way, you can quickly know exactly which entries in this guide you can skip over, and which ones you still need to snag.

All six numbered. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Again, these numbers are not necessarily the order you will find them in—the idea is just to make your life significantly easier when pinpointing which ones you still need to find. As you can see, there are six Cold Casey Lunch Boxes in Watery, which we will call:

1) Radio Tower Lunch Box

2) Coffee World Trail Lunch Box

3) Trailer Park Lunch Box

4) Motorcycle Club Lunch Box

5) Coffee World Parking Lot Lunch Box

6) Lighthouse Lunch Box

Take a moment to look at your Case Board and see which numbers you have found and which you still need. Then, take a gander at this here map of Watery with every Cold Casey Lunchbox marked by Case Board number.

All six locations. Screenshot by Dot Esports

This Case Board and map numbering system may be enough to allow you to find all six Cold Casey Lunch Boxes in Watery, but just in case, the next section will walk you through exactly where to locate each one.

How to find each Cold Casey Lunch Box in Watery

The most important thing when finding Lunch Boxes is following the painted rocks and ornaments. Near each Cold Casey Lunch Box, a series of vibrantly painted rocks and/or ornaments serve as a clue that one is nearby, and they double as markers to help you pinpoint it. With that said, here is the exact location of all six Lunch Boxes in Watery.

1) Radio Tower Lunch Box

This one is located as north as north can get in Watery. When you’re first taking the alternate path to Coffee World, continuing north instead of taking the path west leads you to a Radio Tower, and this Lunch Box is just north of that Radio Tower.

Lunch box No. 1. Video by Dot Esports

2) Coffee World Trail Lunch Box

When you’re on the alternate route to Coffee World, there is a fork in the path immediately after crossing a small stream. Going south by taking a left leads you down to Coffee World, going west by heading straight brings you towards the Ranger Cabin, and going north by taking a right brings you to this Lunch Box.

Two down, four to go. Video by Dot Esports

After the fork, you will see a picnic table with a tent behind it. The second Lunch Box is on the ground to the left of this tent.

3) Trailer Park Lunch Box

As soon as you enter the chain-link fence that outlines the Watery Lighthouse Trailer Park, take a right. Walk until you reach the corner of the fence, and you should see the third Cold Casey Lunchbox on the ground just past a boat.

Halfway there. Video by Dot Esports

4) Motorcycle Club Lunch Box

The fourth Watery Lunchbox is another easy grab. While it is in the back of the Kalevala Workshop, it is conveniently not on the side that requires the Boltcutters to reach. You can grab it at any time. To find this Lunch Box, enter the Workshop grounds, and then go around the building to reach the northernmost portion of the Workshop area. You will see some ornaments hanging from a covered boat—the Lunch Box is just past it on the ground.

Gotcha. Video by Dot Esports

5) Coffee World Parking Lot Lunch Box

If you’re at the southern entrance to Coffee World from the main road that runs through all of Watery, you will see a semi-circular road that connects to Coffee World. At the top of this road is the Coffee World sign. If you stand on the road and look up at the Coffee World sign, you can see a weird wooden shack to the right of the sign. The fifth Cold Casey Lunch Box in Watery is inside this wooden shack, which is accessible from the right side. The entrance is hidden when facing the sign head-on, so loop around to the right and you’ll see it.

Almost there. Video by Dot Esports

6) Lighthouse Lunch Box

The sixth and last Cold Casey Lunch Box in Watery is just north of the lighthouse on the southeast corner of the map. Look at your map, and you will see a Break Room that can be reached by taking the first right when leaving the Lighthouse. Face this Break Room head on, and then turn left—you’ll see some painted rocks indicating a Lunch Box on the ground. Go past these rocks, and you’ll see the Lunch Box on the ground precariously close to a cliff face.