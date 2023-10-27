How to open the Kalevala Workshop door in Alan Wake 2

The Kalevala Workshop door in Alan Wake 2 has a combination lock, but working out the code can be a bit tricky. Here’s how to find the combination and open the lock with ease.

Warning: Minor spoilers for Alan Wake 2 ahead!

How to solve the Kalevala Workshop door lock combination

The door is in an office in the workshop. Screenshot by Dot Esports

During the Return 3 – Local Girl chapter in Alan Wake 2, Saga’s missions naturally take her to the Kalevala Workshop to the west of Coffee World. When you enter the Workshop, take a right to enter the office and you’ll find a locked door on the left. The door has a combination lock but, rather than numbers, the three-digit code is made up of symbols.

To find the code, you need to head back into the main section of the workshop. Go out of the door of the office and you should be looking at a big haybale float, move around the left of the float until you’re facing the direction of the office door (but with the float in the way). Take out your torch, if you don’t have it out already, and shine it over the right-hand side of the float.

Here’s where you can find two of the symbols. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you shine your torch on the area shown in the image above, you will see two symbols. Now, I need to come clean here, I couldn’t for the life of me find that third symbol. I don’t know if it’s somewhere in the workshop or not but I used the two symbols and some trial and error to get the combination and its order. If you find it, you’re a smarter person than I am.

The combination is the hourglass-looking symbol, the symbol of two downwards-pointing triangles overlapping vertically, then the hourglass symbol tilting to the right. You can see the combination below.

A bit of trial and error was required on my part. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you’ve entered the correct combination, the door will open, letting you progress the story and check out the break room that’s inside. I won’t spoil what exactly you’ll find in there.

