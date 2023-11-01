Alan Wake 2: All Code Casey Lunch Box locations in Cauldron Lake

Alternate dimensions, pages of a novel that dictate the future, people moving around without a heart, but the most pressing question in the mind-bending mystery of Alan Wake 2 is: Who keeps leaving these Code Casey Lunch Boxes lying around?

Of the many collectibles in Alan Wake 2, the Alex Casey Lunchbox is the most interesting one to collect. Where did these come from? Why are there so many variations of the same Lunchbox? These questions kept clawing away at me as I scoured the forest at dusk and put Saga in harm’s way for the sole reason of reading some motivational messages.

Code Casey Lunchbox locations: Cauldron Lake

There are a total of eight Casey Lunchboxes to find in Cauldron Lake. This is a multiple-chapter endeavor for Saga who returns to the Lake time and time again in search of the next motivational message to keep her positive energy flowing through these strange times.

Casey Lunchboxes have Manuscript Fragments inside. These are incredibly helpful to pick up for your Weapon Upgrades inside the Mind Palace. You need to find 10+ Fragments to start upgrading your weapons in Alan Wake 2. So get grinding for those Fragments early with the Casey Lunchboxes in Cauldron Lake. You can pick up seven Fragments before heading into Return 3.

You can find each Lunchbox in these specific chapters:

FBC Monitoring Station – Return 1 Invitation

– Return 1 Invitation Witch’s Hut – Return 1 Invitation

– Return 1 Invitation General Store – Return 1 Invitation

– Return 1 Invitation Campsite – Return 1 Invitation

– Return 1 Invitation Mortar Falls – Return 1 Invitation

– Return 1 Invitation Streamside – Return 2 The Heart

– Return 2 The Heart Witchfinder’s Station – Return 2 The Heart

– Return 2 The Heart Rental Cabins – Return 5 Old Gods

FBC Station Lunchbox

FBC Station Lunchbox location. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The first Code Casey Lunchbox on the list is at the FBC Station. You travel past this on your way back to the car in Return 1. You need to get the Shortcut Key from Thornton after investigating Nightingale’s body at the crime scene. Take the shortcut east, back towards the parking lot. The FDC Station can be found on the trail back to the car. The Lunchbox is behind the Station.

Witch’s Hut Lunchbox

Witch’s Hut Lunchbox location. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can easily get this Lunchbox when you are looking for the Witch’s Hut fuse to manually save. The Lunchbox is at the edge of the small campsite, on the other side of the bridge leading away from the Hut, and directly opposite the fuse location.

General Store Lunchbox

General Store Lunchbox location at the dead end. Screenshot by Dot Esports

We’ve labeled this as the General Store Lunchbox as it’s the closest point of interest to Saga. Head to the back of the General Store (from the outside) and follow the long path until you reach the dead end. The Lunchbox is to the left of the dead end.

Campsite Lunchbox

Cauldron Lake campsite Lunchbox location. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Starting from the crime scene of Nightingale, look towards the Witch’s Hut and Ladle. Close to the crime scene is a bulletin board. Walk past it, hugging the left side, and drop down into the path underneath. Go left on this new path and follow it all the way down until you stumble onto the small campsite. The next Lunchbox is at the campsite.

Mortar Falls Lunchbox

Mortar Falls Lunchbox location. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Mortar Falls Lunchbox can be picked up at the beginning of your investigation into Nightingale’s death. Before heading down onto the main path towards the General Store and crime scene, keep going forward from the descending staircase down into Cauldron Lake until you are overlooking the river. The Lunchbox is next to the Mortar Fall signpost.

Alternatively, you can get to this location by turning right onto the ascending path from the General Store as if you were heading back to the parking lot using the route at the beginning of the chapter, not the shortcut.

Streamside waterfall Lunchbox

Waterfall Lunchbox location. Screenshot by Dot Esports

This Lunchbox can only be obtained after beating Nightingale and heading into the previously flooded area. Follow the path all the way around and past the Private Cabin and Witchfinder’s Station. Turn left and follow the river stream until you climb onto a new pathway that takes you to the upper level of the forest. Be careful, there are two Taken Cultists in this small area. Kill them as the Lunchbox is behind the Taken.

Witchfinder’s Station Lunchbox

Witchfinder’s Station Lunchbox location. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The next Lunchbox is also inside the previously flooded area. Go to the Witchfinder’s Station and exit out the back. Turn right from the staircase and follow the small path to find the Lunchbox on a slightly elevated part of the forest. Keep an ear out for Saga calling out the Lunchbox’s location and the white indicator icon for a clear visual.

Rental Cabins Lunchbox

Rental Cabins Lunchbox location. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The final Code Casey Lunchbox is inside cabin two of the Rental Cabins. To access this area, you need the Boltcutters. Enter the third cabin first and walk through until you find the back exit to cabin two. You can enter cabin two via the back exit. The last Casey Lunchbox is on the dresser.