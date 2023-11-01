Alan Wake 2: All Cauldron Lake Nursery Rhyme locations

Cauldron Lake wouldn’t be complete without its creepy Disney-style Nursery Rhymes. For combat and survival buffs, completing these Nursery Rhymes is just another mysterious case added to Saga’s list in Alan Wake 2.

The Nursery Rhymes in Alan Wake 2 add another layer of horror to your exploration of Cauldron’s Lake. Found primarily in the previously flooded area, the Rhymes unnecessarily send the creepiness factor of this game through the roof. Some of these Rhymes are good old-fashioned head-scratchers that can make you wonder what you missed after aimlessly placing dolls in the wrong spot over and over.

Where to find Nursery Rhymes in Cauldron Lake in Alan Wake 2

Put on some lo-fi beats and look at the sunset. It’s time to crack some Nursery Rhymes. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Nursery Rhymes don’t make an appearance in Alan Wake until Return 2 – The Heart. You must first defeat Nightingale in the Overlap to access the previously flooded area. While the atmosphere in the earliest portion of Alan Wake 2 was quite calming and peaceful even as you peered into the empty cavity of Nightingale’s chest, things change quite drastically on the other side of the Overlap.

The atmosphere in Alan Wake 2 makes a point to scare you only with its music. The introduction to the Taken wolf-like creatures changes the entire pacing of exploring the Cauldron Lake. Things were peaceful before and now every inch of the forest is unsettling. Finding the Nursery Rhymes only adds to the horror. Being greeted with jumpscares when you complete each one or ambushed by one of the Taken animals just puts you on edge throughout the entire time of exploring.

Because of the increased threat in Cauldron Lake after defeating Nightingale, you need to make sure you have enough supplies to look around for collectibles. The Nursery Rhymes offer bracelet charms that are useful buffs for Saga. Other collectibles in Cauldron Lake include Alex Casey Lunchboxes for weapon upgrades.

All Cauldron Lake Nursery Rhyme locations in Alan Wake 2

Nursery Rhyme locations in creepy Cauldron Lake. Screenshot by Dot Esports

When you are in the previously flooded area in Return 2, head over to the Witchfinder’s Station. There are two Nursery Rhymes in this single point of interest. The first Nursery Rhyme is on the left of the river after passing it. Do not head into the Witchfinder’s Station. Stay on the western perimeter of Cauldron Lake and cross the bridge. You need the crow doll, found close to the Rhyme’s puzzle station.

After completing this puzzle, head north. The next Nursery Rhyme is right outside the Witchfinder’s Station. Its corresponding dolls, wolf and hero, are inside the Station. This Station is also important after you have solved all Nursery Rhymes.

From the Witchfinder’s Station, head south toward the Private Cabin. This Cabin is a manual save point in Alan Wake 2. You need the dolls from previously completed Rhymes so make sure you are picking these up after solving a puzzle. The Rhyme is right outside the Cabin.

The next Nursery Rhyme is after Return 5 – Old Gods. You need the Boltcutters to get into the Rental Cabins on the far east side of Cauldron Lake. Enter the first cabin you see after entering the area. Exit via the first cabin’s back door and crouch under the tree out back to find the Rhyme station.

Yet another case to crack. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Each Nursery Rhyme requires the corresponding dolls to solve it. The dolls are used to solve the Rhyme’s puzzle. These are often found in close proximity to the new Nursery Rhyme. Go back to Cauldron Lake’s Witchfinder’s Station for the final Nursery Rhyme in Alan Wake 2. You need the child, mother, father, hero, and trickster dolls to solve this puzzle.