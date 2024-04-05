Category:
AFK Journey

How to gain Affinity fast in AFK Journey

Get those Affinity items!
Hayley Andrews
Published: Apr 4, 2024 07:03 pm
woman holding broken glowing sword in AFK Journey
Image via Farlight.

Every character has Affinity in AFK Journey. It’s a super important stat because increasing your character’s affinity levels unlocks new stories or lore about them and getting their ranks high enough rewards you with diamonds and an invitation letter.

This process can be a bit challenging, but the rewards are well worth the grind. Here’s everything you need to know about Affinity and leveling your Affinity in AFK Journey.

How to level your Affinity fast in AFK Journey

all rewards you can unlock by raising affinity levels in afk journey
The final Affinity level reward is an Invite Letter. Image via Farlight.

You must use your Affinity items to level your Affinity with the heroes in AFK Journey. You can also interact with (press) the hero while you’re on their character page to gain two Affinity (you can only do this three times per day).

To level up fast, you must get and use as many Affinity items as possible, and most importantly, it is essential to give the hero the Affinity items they love.

How to get Affinity Items in AFK Journey

where to get affinity items in afk journey
Most Affinity items can be found while exploring or bought from the Friendship Store. Image via Farlight.

In AFK Journey, the three main ways to get these important Affinity items are from Quests, the Friendship Store, and World Loot. More specifically, though, each Affinity item can be found in the following places:

  • Friendship Store:
    • Starlight Cup
    • Fragrant Bouquet
    • Spectral Lantern
    • Fang Dagger
    • Sacredite Pendant
    • Demon’s Gaze
    • Origami Hamster
Tip:

The Friendship Store is in the Emporium. Each item costs Pal-Coins, which you get by mutually helping your friends and matching gestures. So, make lots of friends, get as many Pal-Coins as possible, and buy out the store.

  • World Loot:
    • Honeyberry
    • Hexaflower
    • Glowfly Fruit
    • Wisteria Vine
    • Radish
    • Rainbow Flower
  • Quests:
    • Black Olive

How to find a hero’s favorite Affinity item in AFK Journey

character's favorite item and in store rotation for afk journey
The Friendship Store's Affinity items rotate daily. Image via Farlight.

You can find a hero’s favorite Affinity item in AFK Journey by accessing the hero’s Affinity page and noting the Affinity items with the green heart icon. This indicates that this is a hero’s favorite Affinity item. For example, Lucius and Rowan’s preferred gift is the Starlight Cup, while Cecia’s is the Spectral Lantern. Starlight Cup and Spectral Lantern can be bought from the Friendship Store when they’re available.

Once you know where to find their favorite items, get as many as possible to raise their Affinity levels quickly. So, if you want to learn more about your favorite heroes, get more diamonds, or max out their Affinity to get an invite letter, this is everything you need to know about raising your Affinity levels in AFK Journey.

