What is Vitality in AFK Journey?

Vitality is a hero stat in AFK Journey that increases the amount of shields and healing the unit receives, including self heals. While this stat may seem unimportant at first, affecting it can help you deal with defensive teams or even build one yourself.

Vitality hero stat in AFK Journey, explained

The red heart means less Vitality. Screenshot by Dot Esports

In AFK Journey, each point of Vitality a hero has grants them one percent more healing or shield points. If Vitality is reduced, then healing and shielding points decrease by the same amount, and self-shield and healing abilities, like Life Drain, are also affected by Vitality levels.

For example, a hero with 50 points of Vitality who receives healing for 1,000 would instead be healed for 1,500. Similarly, if they were to be shielded for 500, like from Lucius’ Divine Light Aegis, they would receive an additional 250 points, totaling 750 shield points. If their Vitality was reduced by 50, they would only heal for 500 and receive 125 shield points.

Unlike Haste, not many heroes can affect Vitality through their skills in AFK Journey, making the manipulation of this stat more of a welcome complement to a stall or anti-stall strategy rather than a central component, since these strategies rely on constant healing and shielding output or denial.

Most hero skills that change Vitality are locked behind Hero Focus, EX Skills, or Enhance Force, requiring heroes to reach Legendary+, Mythic+, or even Supreme+ to apply such effects.

A Vitality increase is represented by a green heart icon under the characters’ health bar, while a decrease in Vitality is indicated by the same icon, but in red.

All Vitality sources in AFK Journey

AFK Journey characters can get or lose Vitality from:

Ironwall Spell Artifact – Up to +9 Vitality.

– Up to +9 Vitality. Cecia’s EX Skill Trial of Thorns – Steals one point of Vitality from target per skill activation.

EX Skill Trial of Thorns – Steals one point of Vitality from target per skill activation. Dionel’s EX Skill Celestial Spear – Reduces target’s Vitality by 60.

EX Skill Celestial Spear – Reduces target’s Vitality by 60. Fay’s EX Skill Grand Entrance – Increases allies Vitality by 15, 20, or 25, depending on EX Weapon’s level.

EX Skill Grand Entrance – Increases allies Vitality by 15, 20, or 25, depending on EX Weapon’s level. Granny Dahnie’s Hero Focus – Increases self Vitality by 11, 15, or 19, depending on Focus level.

Hero Focus – Increases self Vitality by 11, 15, or 19, depending on Focus level. Koko’s Enhance Force – Increases self Vitality by 25 after Fulfilling Feast.

Enhance Force – Increases self Vitality by 25 after Fulfilling Feast. Satrana’s Ignite Passions – Reduces targets’ Vitality by 20 or 60, depending on number of targets affected.

Ignite Passions – Reduces targets’ Vitality by 20 or 60, depending on number of targets affected. Shakir’s Enhance Force – Reduces target’s Vitality by 60 when using Agonizing Rush.

Enhance Force – Reduces target’s Vitality by 60 when using Agonizing Rush. Silvina’s Enhance Force – Reduces target’s Vitality by 60 when using Whirl Assault.

