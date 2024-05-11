Abiotic Factor vending machines
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Abiotic Factor

How to shake vending machines in Abiotic Factor

Shake it until you break it.
Aleksandar Perišić
Published: May 11, 2024 11:21 am

Getting food in Abiotic Factor can be a pain. Sure, you can grow your own produce and make Soups, but sometimes, you just need a snack from the vending machine, and you have no money. In such a rare circumstance, you can always shake a vending machine.

Here’s how to shake vending machines in Abiotic Factor.

Before you shake vending machines in Abiotic Factor

Abiotic Factor skill tree with the Strength feat highlighted
Gotta be strong to get those free snacks. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Before you give those vending machines a shake, consider this: Do you have the strength to shake one? After all, you are playing as a scientist in Abiotic Factor, and scientists aren’t known for their upper body Strength. Fortunately, you can always raise your Strength and here’s the best way how.

Load yourself up with a bunch of heavy items. If you want to conserve inventory space, you can simply dismantle a large table or an Anvil and carry it around (this only uses up one inventory space but weighs a ton). You need to be only slightly over-encumbered (the yellow line, not the red line). 

Abiotic Factor boosting strength by carrying a heavy load
That’s how you build muscle. Screenshot by Dot Esports

While over-encumbered, walk around the facility and do whatever you like. As you walk, your Strength will slowly rise, little by little. It will take a while, but if you keep at it, you’ll have Strength level five before you know it. 

When you have Strength Level five, you can start shaking vending machines.

Abiotic Factor: How to shake vending machines

Abiotic Factor shaking vending machines
Shake it. Give me that sweet stuff. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To shake vending machines in Abiotic Factor, walk up to them and position your aim at the center of the machine (not to its buttons like you would when you are buying something). As long as you have Strength level five, the vending machine will shake, and if you’re lucky, you might get a snack or a drink. The chances of getting a free snack from a vending machine are low, so you need to keep shaking them.

Fortunately, there is another use for shaking vending machines. Each time you shake one, you get 10 Strength experience. This means that you can further boost your strength (on level eight, you can wield heavy melee weapons, which is super useful) by continuously shaking two vending machines next to each other. 

Abiotic Factor a cookie fell out of a vending machine
Look, a cookie! Screenshot by Dot Esports

Trust me, you need to do this because, later in the game, a heavy melee weapon can save your life. Oh, and not to mention all the free snacks you get while doing this. It sure beats growing Super Tomatoes with Anteverse Wheat. Good luck and happy shaking. 

Read Article How to get Reinforced Hose in Abiotic Factor
A Reinforced Hose is on a table in Abiotic Factor
Category: Abiotic Factor
Abiotic Factor
How to get Reinforced Hose in Abiotic Factor
Aleksandar Perišić Aleksandar Perišić May 11, 2024
Read Article How to get Solder in Abiotic Factor
Frying meat on the pan in Abiotic Factor
Category: Abiotic Factor
Abiotic Factor
How to get Solder in Abiotic Factor
Hadley Vincent Hadley Vincent May 10, 2024
Read Article All Soup Recipes in Abiotic Factor listed
Car driving away at the GATE entrance in Abiotic Factor
Category: Abiotic Factor
Abiotic Factor
All Soup Recipes in Abiotic Factor listed
Hadley Vincent Hadley Vincent May 10, 2024
Aleksandar Perišić
Staff Writer. Aleksandar has been gaming ever since he can remember and has been writing game reviews long before he joined Dot Esports. He loves MMORPGS, Nintendo and Indie games. He also steals gifts on Christmas but then gives them back when everyone starts to sing.