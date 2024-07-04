Image Credit: Bethesda
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Have an ad free account?
Belle sitting down with head rested in hand while activating the Bangboo in ZZZ
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Category:
Zenless Zone Zero

Zenless Zone Zero – Who is the protagonist in ZZZ?

Who are we rooting for here?
Image of Hadley Vincent
Hadley Vincent
|
Published: Jul 4, 2024 09:26 am

The choice between the two siblings may create or ease some tension for your squad members as you infiltrate the Hollows, but does your chosen protagonist really impact Zenless Zone Zero‘s story?

Recommended Videos

Here’s everything you need to know about ZZZ and its protagonist.

Who is the main character in ZZZ?

Zenless Zone Zero‘s protagonist is divided between two characters—Wise and Belle. Who you choose determines whether Belle or Wise is ZZZ‘s lead character. Your decision doesn’t affect the story, but the dialogue of these two characters is swapped around for each major cutscene, based on who you select as your main character. Neither Wise nor Belle are playable characters, however. The only time you can freely walk around as either is within The City and HQ.

Interestingly, Belle and Wise don’t play a combat role throughout ZZZ‘s story. Instead, they control the Bangboo, an intelligent device in the shape of a classic anime mascot sidekick in place to aid ZZZ‘s large cast of characters. You select your trio of members to take in with you for each Trial. These are who you actually control throughout the story. Wise and Belle remain in the background, with the dialogue between your squad and the Bangboo executed by your chosen protagonist.

The protagonist remains the same throughout, controlling the Bangboo, and guiding the characters you actively control for each Trial. Whoever is left behind (Wise or Belle) remains in the story, with a smaller role to play as the main character’s supportive sibling. You won’t be able to change your protagonist, nor does it affect your story aside from a difference in dialogue between your squad members and the main character during Trials.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Hadley Vincent
Hadley Vincent
Writer for Dot since Oct. 2023. Just a Psychology graduate trying to find the meaning of life through gaming. An enthusiast of indie horror and anime, where you'll often find them obsessing over a great narrative and even better twists that'd make M. Night jealous. Their shocking twist? They think The Last of Us II is a masterpiece.