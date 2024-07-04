Zenless Zone Zero trophy list – All PS5 trophies in ZZZ

Zenless Zone Zero is available across multiple platforms, but those on PlayStation 5 will have the most fun if you are a completionist due to the available trophies—and we’ve got a full trophy list for you.
Crossplay and cross-progression are available in Zenless Zone Zero if you want to play on the go, but PlayStation 5 is the only platform where you can claim these trophies, so don’t miss out if you like the hunt and use our guide to check your progress.
All PlayStation trophies in Zenless Zone Zero
There’s a total of 44 trophies to earn on Zenless Zone Zero when playing on PlayStation, ranging from the easy completion tasks to ones that will require plenty of dedication to the game—including the coveted Platinum trophy.
Most of the trophies in Zenless Zone Zero are unlocked via game progression and completing specific missions, but some will require additional attention. You can see all the trophies in Zenless Zone Zero and their rarity in the table below.
|Name
|Description
|Rarity
|Welcome to New Eridu!
|Earn all other Trophies.
|Platinum
|Land of Risk and Reward
|Enter a Hollow for the first time.
|Bronze
|Hello, Master
|Sign an agreement with the Type III General-Purpose AI equipped with Total Sequential Integration.
|Bronze
|Fortune Favors the Skilled
|Board Vision’s explosive train.
|Bronze
|Happy and Full! (Except for my Wallet)
|Enjoy a buffet with friends after dealing with Vision’s explosive crisis.
|Gold
|A Real Beast
|Meet the president of Belbog Heavy Industries for the first time.
|Bronze
|Concrete Romeo and Metal Juliet
|Witness the touching love story between the boring machine and Mr. White.
|Bronze
|An Absolute Real Bro
|Have a competition between bros with the heavy-duty grappler.
|Bronze
|Enlightened Sinner
|Catch the fleeing pile driver.
|Bronze
|
|Call Out That Name
|Awaken the prototype’s power and defeat the mysterious monster inside the monument.
|Gold
|The Great Crisis on Sixth Street?
|Learn about the incident on Sixth Street.
|Bronze
|There Is Only One Truth
|Catch the culprit who used the EMP to trigger a series of incidents.
|Bronze
|Return to Rightful Owner
|Help the two Public Security officers retrieve the evidence.
|Bronze
|A Professional Team at Your Service
|Establish a cooperation with Victoria Housekeeping Co.
|Bronze
|Generate Power With Power
|Restore power to the Ballet Twins.
|Bronze
|Extreme Operation
|Eliminate all obstacles and save the airship.
|Gold
|Melody of Fate
|Find out the actual name of the monster from what remains of the recording.
|Bronze
|Hollow Detective
|Collect 50 Observation Data.
|Bronze
|Bangboo Hand-in-Hand
|Save Little Beetroot in the ‘Bangboo Limbo’ commission.
|Bronze
|
|Final Director’s Cut
|Reach the hidden ending of ‘The Prophecy’ commission.
|Silver
|221B Sixth Street
|Collect 100 Observation Data.
|Bronze
|Detective New Eridu
|Collect 200 Observation Data.
|Silver
|Family
|Complete Phaethon’s Story.
|Bronze
|Playing Myself
|Complete the Soldier 11 Agent Story.
|Bronze
|An Adept Student Requires a Brilliant Teacher
|Complete the Nekomata Agent Story.
|Bronze
|Iron Witch
|Complete the Grace Agent Story.
|Bronze
|Then, I Wish Us…
|Complete the Koleda Agent Story.
|Bronze
|Sweetcakes That Never Expire
|Complete the Rina Agent Story.
|Bronze
|And You, My Friend, Are the Companion of Justice
|Complete the Lycaon Agent Story.
|Bronze
|
|Rookie on the Road
|Reach level 20 with an Agent.
|Bronze
|New Game+
|Reach level 40 with an Agent.
|Bronze
|Armed to the Teeth!
|Reach level 60 with an Agent.
|Silver
|Toy Builder Extraordinaire
|Reach level 20 with a W-Engine.
|Bronze
|Avid Collector
|Reach level 40 with a W-Engine.
|Bronze
|I Swear I Just Really Like 3D Puzzles
|Reach level 60 with a W-Engine.
|Silver
|Outsourced Investigator
|Complete ‘Old Capital Metro: Edge’.
|Bronze
|One Who Gazes Into the Abyss
|Complete any stage in Hollow Zero on Core difficulty.
|Silver
|Encounters of the Third Kind
|Complete ‘Withering Garden: Core’ in Hollow Zero.
|Gold
|Let’s Get Down to ‘Business’
|See New Eridu for the first time.
|Bronze
|Shoppa the Explorer
|Unlock five Stores in New Eridu.
|Bronze
|A Great Manager
|Reach level six with the Random Play video store.
|Bronze
|My House Is Pretty Big After All
|Unlock the second floor of Random Play.
|Bronze
|A Legend Reborn
|Collect all Proxy Primers.
|Silver
|Purrfect Partner!
|Reach maximum Trust with Inky.
|Silver