Zenless Zone Zero trophy list – All PS5 trophies in ZZZ

Zenless Zone Zero is available across multiple platforms, but those on PlayStation 5 will have the most fun if you are a completionist due to the available trophies—and we’ve got a full trophy list for you.

Crossplay and cross-progression are available in Zenless Zone Zero if you want to play on the go, but PlayStation 5 is the only platform where you can claim these trophies, so don’t miss out if you like the hunt and use our guide to check your progress.

All PlayStation trophies in Zenless Zone Zero

There’s a total of 44 trophies to earn on Zenless Zone Zero when playing on PlayStation, ranging from the easy completion tasks to ones that will require plenty of dedication to the game—including the coveted Platinum trophy.

Most of the trophies in Zenless Zone Zero are unlocked via game progression and completing specific missions, but some will require additional attention. You can see all the trophies in Zenless Zone Zero and their rarity in the table below.

Name Description Rarity Welcome to New Eridu! Earn all other Trophies. Platinum Land of Risk and Reward Enter a Hollow for the first time. Bronze Hello, Master Sign an agreement with the Type III General-Purpose AI equipped with Total Sequential Integration. Bronze Fortune Favors the Skilled Board Vision’s explosive train. Bronze Happy and Full! (Except for my Wallet) Enjoy a buffet with friends after dealing with Vision’s explosive crisis. Gold A Real Beast Meet the president of Belbog Heavy Industries for the first time. Bronze Concrete Romeo and Metal Juliet Witness the touching love story between the boring machine and Mr. White. Bronze An Absolute Real Bro Have a competition between bros with the heavy-duty grappler. Bronze Enlightened Sinner Catch the fleeing pile driver. Bronze Call Out That Name Awaken the prototype’s power and defeat the mysterious monster inside the monument. Gold The Great Crisis on Sixth Street? Learn about the incident on Sixth Street. Bronze There Is Only One Truth Catch the culprit who used the EMP to trigger a series of incidents. Bronze Return to Rightful Owner Help the two Public Security officers retrieve the evidence. Bronze A Professional Team at Your Service Establish a cooperation with Victoria Housekeeping Co. Bronze Generate Power With Power Restore power to the Ballet Twins. Bronze Extreme Operation Eliminate all obstacles and save the airship. Gold Melody of Fate Find out the actual name of the monster from what remains of the recording. Bronze Hollow Detective Collect 50 Observation Data. Bronze Bangboo Hand-in-Hand Save Little Beetroot in the ‘Bangboo Limbo’ commission. Bronze Final Director’s Cut Reach the hidden ending of ‘The Prophecy’ commission. Silver 221B Sixth Street Collect 100 Observation Data. Bronze Detective New Eridu Collect 200 Observation Data. Silver Family Complete Phaethon’s Story. Bronze Playing Myself Complete the Soldier 11 Agent Story. Bronze An Adept Student Requires a Brilliant Teacher Complete the Nekomata Agent Story. Bronze Iron Witch Complete the Grace Agent Story. Bronze Then, I Wish Us… Complete the Koleda Agent Story. Bronze Sweetcakes That Never Expire Complete the Rina Agent Story. Bronze And You, My Friend, Are the Companion of Justice Complete the Lycaon Agent Story. Bronze Rookie on the Road Reach level 20 with an Agent. Bronze New Game+ Reach level 40 with an Agent. Bronze Armed to the Teeth! Reach level 60 with an Agent. Silver Toy Builder Extraordinaire Reach level 20 with a W-Engine. Bronze Avid Collector Reach level 40 with a W-Engine. Bronze I Swear I Just Really Like 3D Puzzles Reach level 60 with a W-Engine. Silver Outsourced Investigator Complete ‘Old Capital Metro: Edge’. Bronze One Who Gazes Into the Abyss Complete any stage in Hollow Zero on Core difficulty. Silver Encounters of the Third Kind Complete ‘Withering Garden: Core’ in Hollow Zero. Gold Let’s Get Down to ‘Business’ See New Eridu for the first time. Bronze Shoppa the Explorer Unlock five Stores in New Eridu. Bronze A Great Manager Reach level six with the Random Play video store. Bronze My House Is Pretty Big After All Unlock the second floor of Random Play. Bronze A Legend Reborn Collect all Proxy Primers. Silver Purrfect Partner! Reach maximum Trust with Inky. Silver

