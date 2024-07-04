Image Credit: Bethesda
A screenshot of an arcade in Zenless Zone Zero.
Image via Hoyoverse
Zenless Zone Zero

Zenless Zone Zero trophy list – All PS5 trophies in ZZZ

Lots to do.
Josh Challies
Josh Challies
|
Published: Jul 4, 2024 05:56 am

Zenless Zone Zero is available across multiple platforms, but those on PlayStation 5 will have the most fun if you are a completionist due to the available trophies—and we’ve got a full trophy list for you.

Crossplay and cross-progression are available in Zenless Zone Zero if you want to play on the go, but PlayStation 5 is the only platform where you can claim these trophies, so don’t miss out if you like the hunt and use our guide to check your progress.

All PlayStation trophies in Zenless Zone Zero

A character holding a gun in Zenless Zone Zero.
Get cracking. Image via HoYoverse

There’s a total of 44 trophies to earn on Zenless Zone Zero when playing on PlayStation, ranging from the easy completion tasks to ones that will require plenty of dedication to the game—including the coveted Platinum trophy.

Most of the trophies in Zenless Zone Zero are unlocked via game progression and completing specific missions, but some will require additional attention. You can see all the trophies in Zenless Zone Zero and their rarity in the table below.

NameDescriptionRarity
Welcome to New Eridu!Earn all other Trophies.Platinum
Land of Risk and RewardEnter a Hollow for the first time.Bronze
Hello, MasterSign an agreement with the Type III General-Purpose AI equipped with Total Sequential Integration.Bronze
Fortune Favors the SkilledBoard Vision’s explosive train.Bronze
Happy and Full! (Except for my Wallet)Enjoy a buffet with friends after dealing with Vision’s explosive crisis.Gold
A Real BeastMeet the president of Belbog Heavy Industries for the first time.Bronze
Concrete Romeo and Metal JulietWitness the touching love story between the boring machine and Mr. White.Bronze
An Absolute Real BroHave a competition between bros with the heavy-duty grappler.Bronze
Enlightened SinnerCatch the fleeing pile driver.Bronze
Call Out That NameAwaken the prototype’s power and defeat the mysterious monster inside the monument.Gold
The Great Crisis on Sixth Street?Learn about the incident on Sixth Street.Bronze
There Is Only One TruthCatch the culprit who used the EMP to trigger a series of incidents.Bronze
Return to Rightful OwnerHelp the two Public Security officers retrieve the evidence.Bronze
A Professional Team at Your ServiceEstablish a cooperation with Victoria Housekeeping Co.Bronze
Generate Power With PowerRestore power to the Ballet Twins.Bronze
Extreme OperationEliminate all obstacles and save the airship.Gold
Melody of FateFind out the actual name of the monster from what remains of the recording.Bronze
Hollow DetectiveCollect 50 Observation Data.Bronze
Bangboo Hand-in-HandSave Little Beetroot in the ‘Bangboo Limbo’ commission.Bronze
Final Director’s CutReach the hidden ending of ‘The Prophecy’ commission.Silver
221B Sixth StreetCollect 100 Observation Data.Bronze
Detective New EriduCollect 200 Observation Data.Silver
FamilyComplete Phaethon’s Story.Bronze
Playing MyselfComplete the Soldier 11 Agent Story.Bronze
An Adept Student Requires a Brilliant TeacherComplete the Nekomata Agent Story.Bronze
Iron WitchComplete the Grace Agent Story.Bronze
Then, I Wish Us…Complete the Koleda Agent Story.Bronze
Sweetcakes That Never ExpireComplete the Rina Agent Story.Bronze
And You, My Friend, Are the Companion of JusticeComplete the Lycaon Agent Story.Bronze
Rookie on the RoadReach level 20 with an Agent.Bronze
New Game+Reach level 40 with an Agent.Bronze
Armed to the Teeth!Reach level 60 with an Agent.Silver
Toy Builder ExtraordinaireReach level 20 with a W-Engine.Bronze
Avid CollectorReach level 40 with a W-Engine.Bronze
I Swear I Just Really Like 3D PuzzlesReach level 60 with a W-Engine.Silver
Outsourced InvestigatorComplete ‘Old Capital Metro: Edge’.Bronze
One Who Gazes Into the AbyssComplete any stage in Hollow Zero on Core difficulty.Silver
Encounters of the Third KindComplete ‘Withering Garden: Core’ in Hollow Zero.Gold
Let’s Get Down to ‘Business’See New Eridu for the first time.Bronze
Shoppa the ExplorerUnlock five Stores in New Eridu.Bronze
A Great ManagerReach level six with the Random Play video store.Bronze
My House Is Pretty Big After AllUnlock the second floor of Random Play.Bronze
A Legend RebornCollect all Proxy Primers.Silver
Purrfect Partner!Reach maximum Trust with Inky.Silver
Josh Challies
Josh Challies
Staff Writer. Professional writer since 2014. Pokemon, Marvel, Star Wars and overall geek. Previously wrote for Yahoo Sport, Stats Perform and online news publications.
