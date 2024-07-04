Zenless Zone Zero – How to change your name in ZZZ

If you misspelled your name during the story mission or just thought of a new one, changing your username in Zenless Zone Zero might not be as obvious as you’d expect.

The interface in Zenless Zone Zero is overloaded with different elements and visual effects that it’s easy to get lost in different menus. Don’t worry, though: Most features you saw in other HoYoverse games are present here.

Here’s how to change your name in Zenless Zone Zero.

How to change your name in Zenless Zone Zero

You can customize your entire profile here. Screenshot by Dot Esports

After you enter your username during the story, you can still change it at any point in the game’s menu. Open the menu and click on your name with the Inter-Knot level at the top. In the Inter-Knot Friends tab, press the pencil button near the name to change it.

There’s a limit on how often you can change your username in ZZZ. The game doesn’t say exactly how often though. It simply states: “Too many changes, please wait and try again,” but I couldn’t change my name on the same day I started playing.

Your name is a way for your friends to recognize you on their friends list. You can add friends using their UID in the Add Friends tab on the same screen.

The username doesn’t have much lore impact, though. Unlike Genshin Impact or Honkai, where your name is assigned to your main character, in ZZZ the main characters are Wise and Belle. Your username is only for your new Inter-Knot account. Some characters address you by that name, but you still play as either Wise or Belle.

