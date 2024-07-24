Zenless Zone Zero – All Zhu Yuan materials in ZZZ

If you’re planning to have Zhu Yuan become a core member of your team in Zenless Zone Zero, you have to get to work building her. One of the most crucial aspects of this process is gathering all of Zhu Yuan’s materials.

Recommended Videos

When built right, Zhu Yuan can be an incredibly potent damage dealer capable of helping carry your team through any battle you face. To ensure she reaches her full potential, here are all the materials you need for Zhu Yuan in ZZZ.

All Zenless Zone Zero Zhu Yuan Promotion materials

This Ether Agent is a powerful damage dealer. Image via HoYoverse

To upgrade all of Zhu Yuan’s basic statistics like her health, attack, and other core stats, you need to supply her with an array of Promotion materials. Promoting Zhu Yuan as quickly as possible is the best way to make her much more powerful.

All of the Promotion materials you need for her are as follows.

800,000 Dennies

Four Basic Offense Certification Seal

32 Advanced Offense Certification Seal

30 Pioneer’s Certification Seal

This might sound like a daunting amount of materials to collect, but this number is broken down across Zhu Yuan’s different levels, which means you don’t need all of them at once. Here’s how many of these materials you need at each Promotion level.

Level Denny Materials Level 10 None None Level 20 24,000 Four Basic Offense Certification Seal Level 30 56,000 12 Advanced Offense Certification Seal Level 40 120,000 20 Advanced Offense Certification Seal Level 50 200,000 10 Pioneer’s Certification Seal Level 60 400,000 20 Pioneer’s Certification Seal

All Zenless Zone Zero Zhu Yuan skill and attack materials

She’s always ready for a fight when it involves helping save others. Image via HoYoverse

In addition to her key Promotion materials, you also need to collect skill and attack materials to enhance Zhu Yuan’s specific abilities.

For Zhu Yuan’s skill upgrades, you need:

Nine Living Drive

60 Higher Dimensional Data: Ethereal Pursuit

405,000 Dennies

For Zhu Yuan’s attack upgrades, you need:

25 Basic Ether Chip

75 Advanced Ether Chip

250 Specialized Ether Chip

Five Hamster Cage Pass

2,500,000 Dennies

Once you have all the materials she requires, you can then move on to crafting the best Zhu Yuan build to help her reach her full potential. It’s also important to know all of the best Bangboo in ZZZ so you can pick the right one to go with her.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy