Zenless Zone Zero – All Zhu Yuan materials in ZZZ

If you’re planning to have Zhu Yuan become a core member of your team in Zenless Zone Zero, you have to get to work building her. One of the most crucial aspects of this process is gathering all of Zhu Yuan’s materials.
When built right, Zhu Yuan can be an incredibly potent damage dealer capable of helping carry your team through any battle you face. To ensure she reaches her full potential, here are all the materials you need for Zhu Yuan in ZZZ.
All Zenless Zone Zero Zhu Yuan Promotion materials
To upgrade all of Zhu Yuan’s basic statistics like her health, attack, and other core stats, you need to supply her with an array of Promotion materials. Promoting Zhu Yuan as quickly as possible is the best way to make her much more powerful.
All of the Promotion materials you need for her are as follows.
- 800,000 Dennies
- Four Basic Offense Certification Seal
- 32 Advanced Offense Certification Seal
- 30 Pioneer’s Certification Seal
This might sound like a daunting amount of materials to collect, but this number is broken down across Zhu Yuan’s different levels, which means you don’t need all of them at once. Here’s how many of these materials you need at each Promotion level.
|Level
|Denny
|Materials
|Level 10
|None
|None
|Level 20
|24,000
|Four Basic Offense Certification Seal
|Level 30
|56,000
|12 Advanced Offense Certification Seal
|Level 40
|120,000
|20 Advanced Offense Certification Seal
|Level 50
|200,000
|10 Pioneer’s Certification Seal
|Level 60
|400,000
|20 Pioneer’s Certification Seal
All Zenless Zone Zero Zhu Yuan skill and attack materials
In addition to her key Promotion materials, you also need to collect skill and attack materials to enhance Zhu Yuan’s specific abilities.
For Zhu Yuan’s skill upgrades, you need:
- Nine Living Drive
- 60 Higher Dimensional Data: Ethereal Pursuit
- 405,000 Dennies
For Zhu Yuan’s attack upgrades, you need:
- 25 Basic Ether Chip
- 75 Advanced Ether Chip
- 250 Specialized Ether Chip
- Five Hamster Cage Pass
- 2,500,000 Dennies
Once you have all the materials she requires, you can then move on to crafting the best Zhu Yuan build to help her reach her full potential. It’s also important to know all of the best Bangboo in ZZZ so you can pick the right one to go with her.
Published: Jul 24, 2024 10:06 am