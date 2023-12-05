You need a high-quality phone, but an average PC will do the trick.

Zenless Zone Zero will be available on PC, Android, and Apple at launch. But not all players might get a smooth game experience, depending on the device they use and the game’s system requirements.

The gacha game has a file size of over 34 Gb in the closed beta—and it might increase ahead of launch. HoYoverse is known for rating high quality games with a lot of content to explore, which significantly enhances the experience, but also make them heavier and more challenging to run.

ZZZ isn’t an open world game contrary to Genshin Impact, which could make it less heavy. But it also includes a lot of cutscenes, as well as fast-paced combat and a high FPS setting, so it stilll requires pretty high performance from your device.

What are Zenless Zone Zero‘s system requirements?

The game is gorgeous —and demanding. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The system requirements for Zenless Zone Zero vary depending on the device you’re using, whether it’s on PC or on a phone. Here they are based on the device.

Zenless Zone Zero‘s system requirements on PC

PC requirements to run ZZZ smoothly aren’t too demanding, but require a decent graphics card if you want to run it with the highest settings.

CPU : 10th Gen Intel Core i7

: 10th Gen Intel Core i7 RAM : Eight Gb

: Eight Gb Video / GPU : Nvidia GeForce GTX1660 or above

: Nvidia GeForce GTX1660 or above Operating System : Windows 10 or later versions

: Windows 10 or later versions Free space: 40 Gb

Zenless Zone Zero‘s system requirements on phone

Playing ZZZ on the phone is another story. Players will require a recent one, or tweaking their settings to be able to run the game.

Video / GPU : Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

: Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 CPU : Dimensity 8200 or Kirin 9000

: Dimensity 8200 or Kirin 9000 RAM : Eight Gb

: Eight Gb Operating System : Android 11.0 or later versions

: Android 11.0 or later versions Free space: at least 15 Gb

ZZZ’s release date has yet to be revealed by the developer.