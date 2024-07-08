Zenless Zone Zero – How to complete Trial No. 5 in ZZZ

As the name suggests, trials in Zenless Zone Zero are very challenging, yet the harder they are the more rewarding they can be—just like Trial No. Five.

Recommended Videos

Completing Trial No. Five is certainly a challenging feat, and you’ll need to have progressed at least to Chapter Two to access certain areas, like the Shiyu Defense, and the challenges to upgrade your Agent’s core passives. Here’s how to get your head around the tricky tests lying in wait here to conqueror Trial No. Five in ZZZ.

Completing Trial No. 5 in ZZZ

Screenshot by Dot Esports

Completing Trial No. 5 in ZZZ requires you to complete five tasks:

Complete “Old Capital Metro—Edge” in Hollow Zero once. Clear Floor 3 in the Shiyu Defense. Upgrade one Agent’s Core Passive two times. Upgrade three W-Engines to level 30. Upgrade three Agents to level 30.

1) Complete “Old Capital Metro—Edge” in Hollow Zero once

You’ll have unlocked Hollow Zero and completed the two Qualification assessments by this trial. The Old Capital Metro is the first zone after the Qualification Assessment, and Edge is the name of the first stage of the Old Capital Metro.

You must be ranked up to at least level 25 and be wielding the Ice and Ether attributes to take on the enemies at this stage. Once you’ve completed this run, you’ll have completed Edge and can move on to the next stage, Frontline.

2) Clear Floor 3 in the Shiyu Defense

Shiyu Defense is located next to Hollow Zero. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You gain access to Shiyu Defense in Chapter Two of A Call from the Hollow’s Heart. Once you’ve spoken to Roland and completed floor one, you can continue your commissions to level up or work through the floors. After clearing floor three, this task will finish and you can claim the free Agent, Soukaku, from the Events tab.

3) Upgrade one Agent’s Core Passive two times

Each challenge offers unique materials. Screenshot by Dot Esports I unlocked Anby’s basic attack passives. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you’ve completed the Mechanical Love commission in Chapter Two (around the Inter-Knot level 23 to 24 mark) you’ll complete a quest to access the Expert Challenges at the HIA where you’ll get the materials to upgrade an Agent’s core skills. You’re going to use these twice to complete the next challenge step.

You can view these vital core passives and the key materials you need to upgrade them from the Skills section of any of your Agents. Once you have the correct materials, upgrade two core passives for one Agent.

4) Upgrade three W-Engines to level 30

The training tab has everything you need. Screenshot by Dot Esports via miHoYo.

Complete the W-Engine Modification Combat Simulation beneath the Training section of the Compendium. Once you have enough materials, upgrade three W-Engines to 30.

You’ll need W-Engine Power Supplies, W-Engine Batteries, or W-Engine Energy Modules to level the W-Engines. These can be obtained by completing the Basic Upgrades Material in the Combat Simulation. Be sure to choose the correct test—meaning the one that grants the right components, such as Attack, Stun, Anomaly, Support, or Defense.

5) Upgrade three Agents to level 30

You can gain the ascension materials to level up your Agents by completing the Agent Promotion Combat Simulation beneath the Training section of the Compendium. Once you have enough materials, upgrade three Agents to 30.

You will also need Investigator Logs to level your Agents, which can be obtained by completing the Basic Upgrades Material in the Combat Simulation.

As soon as you complete all five, claim their individual rewards before claiming the overall rewards for completing Trial No. Five, which include 100 Polychrome, one Master Tape, one Slice of Time (a Support W-Engine), and 30,000 Denny.

Trial No. Five is one of the most complex trials to complete as there’s basically no information about accessing the Shiyu Defense, getting the Hollow Zero quest, or even the materials to upgrade an Agent’s passive during these tests. But after much trial and error (pun intended), this is everything you need to know about how to access the core areas for the tasks and how to complete them to finish Trial No. Five.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy