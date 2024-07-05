Zenless Zone Zero – How to complete Trial No. 1 in ZZZ

In Zenless Zone Zero, trials are a great way to learn more about the game and complete tasks to earn rewards. That doesn’t mean they’re easy though—there’s already been confusion around completing these tasks, especially Trial No. 1.

If you’re struggling with these tasks or are unsure where to find the trials, open the Compendium and tab across to the Primer section, where you’ll see the first Trial.

Once you’re in, here’s how to complete Trial No. 1 in ZZZ.

Completing Trial No. 1 in ZZZ

The Main Commission is the hardest of all five tasks. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To complete Trial No. 1 in ZZZ, you must complete the following five tasks.

Upgrade a W-Engine to level 10

Head to Agents, select Equipment, and then select Enhance to upgrade the Agent’s W-Engine. W-Engines can be obtained from places like the Gadget Shop or the Signal Search.

You’ll need W-Engine Power Sources to upgrade them. These can be obtained by completing specific missions. One quick way to get your hands on these is to redeem ZZZ codes, as you can get lots of leveling materials from them.

Complete Main Commission The Proxy and the Hare

This mission can be accessed via the HDD System in your house. The recommended level for your Agents is 10, and your desired attributes include Ether and Ice, as all the enemies are weak to these attributes.

To complete this commission, you need to find the Strongbox, and there is Hollow Observation Data here as well that you’ll want to get.

Go to Waterfall Soup for some noodles

The noodle shop is outside the video store; you can buy noodles there. This unlocks after you help General Chop in the Prologue: Business x Strangeness x Justnesss.

Complete one Exploration and one Combat commission

These commissions can be accessed via the HDD System. The two easiest ones to complete are Investigation: The Ultimate Collections (Exploration commission with a level five requirement) and Combat: Logistics Disaster (Combat commission with a level six requirement. You can find more commissions by going to Inter-Knot, Notifications, and filter by Help Request Info.

Upgrade an Agent to level 10

Head to an Agent and upgrade one of them to 10 using Investigator Logs. These can be obtained by completing specific commissions and purchasing them from the Convenience Store.

You’ll notice a Go button beneath the tasks you haven’t completed yet. This button will automatically take you to where you can complete the task as you work your way through. It’s the easiest way to get around and complete these tasks.

Once you’ve completed all five tasks, claim the task rewards, and you’ll then be able to claim the rewards for completing Trial No. 1, which include 50 Polychrome, one Master Tape, two Senior Investigator Logs, and 10,000 Denny.

Then, you can start working on Trial No. 2 in your ZZZ playthrough.

