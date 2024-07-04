Zenless Zone Zero – How to unlock Daily Tasks and Errands in ZZZ

If you want to be a free-to-play player in Zenless Zone Zero, you need to unlock Daily Tasks and Errands as soon as possible. These give you free currency and important items to upgrade your characters and pull new Signals in the banners.

Recommended Videos

If you’re eager to unlock these missions quickly and start your grind in ZZZ, you must be patient because it will take a few hours of gameplay. Here’s how you can do it.

When do you unlock Daily Tasks and Errands in ZZZ?

You have a few errands to complete every day. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The unlocking order of Daily Tasks and Errands in ZZZ is that you first get Daily Tasks when you reach Inter-Knot level 10 and unlock both the HIA and Combat Simulations. That’s also when you get the New Eridu City Fund—the battle pass. If you follow the red markers after unlocking all these systems, you get the Errands in the next cutscene after returning to Random Play. These special missions give you materials and currency like Polychrome, Inter-Knot Credit, and Denny.

I reached Inter-Knot level 10 and unlocked daily tasks and Errands after completing the fourth mission of Chapter One in the Story Commissions, called Investigation: Explosive Train. That was after nearly three hours of gameplay from a fresh account, skipping all cutscenes.

Tasks vs. Errands difference in ZZZ

The difference between Tasks and Errands is what they’re used for. Tasks are missions that give you points for the battle pass, which is the New Eridu City Fund, to unlock rewards during the current season of Zenless Zone Zero. You have daily, weekly, and season tasks for this battle pass, and the game’s first season ends on August 12. Completing Tasks rewards you with points to level up your City Fund, which gives you extra rewards like currencies, Master Tapes, Investigator Logs, W-Engine Power Supplies, and other items.

Errands are daily tasks you complete, like interacting with the world or logging into the game. These give you Inter-Knot Credit, Denny, Bamboo Algorithm Modules, and upgrade items. But they don’t level up your battle pass. They’re a way to get more Inter-Knot levels and currencies to spend on hiring and upgrading new characters.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy